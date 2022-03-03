Card Survival: Tropical Island - Update 24

Hello everyone,

I hope you are all well!

Let's get straight to the content list this time:

New Weight System:

The new weight system is now live.

Its main features are:

Encumbrance:

This stat is now the primary limiting factor determining how many cards you can carry. Slots still exist, but play now only a secondary role, limiting only the amount of different items you can carry in your hands at a time.

Every item in the game now has an encumbrance stat, a mixture between weight and how cumbersome to move around the item is. Exceeding your encumbrance will give you penalties to movement and stamina, making it harder to move between locations while carrying excessive weight.

Hand Changes:

Items can now be stacked in your hands too. This means that light weight items can now be carried in your hands in large amounts without much trouble and that this row is now a lot more practical buffer for the purpose of managing and organising your base row.

Large items, like long sticks, can also be stacked allowing to finally be able to carry more than 6 at a time. Logs can also be carried to other environments now, provided you have the weight.

Inventory Changes:

Cards now also stack in inventories and are limited only by weight, making them a lot more useful for organisational purposes. A chest can now be filled for example, by a few heavy items or lots of smaller items.

Portable inventories can also stack cards and allow you to extend the amount of weight you can carry by neutralising all of part of the weight of their contents.

Don't hesitate to give us feedback about the new system. We believe it works much better than the old one, specially after you get used to it. It is not just more realistic, but also a lot more practical for organising things and carrying them around.

Of course, we will be balancing it considerably over the next few updates to make sure the costs and benefits of inventories and card weights are appropriate. :)

Note on Clay Pot Coolers:

Clay Pot Coolers where a bit of a special case so we have left them with the old system for now to prevent some issues. We will be pushing a hotfix soon however, that should update this inventory to the new system as well.

Extras Features:

Spindle:

A new tool that can be used to spin cord more efficiently than with your hands. It is unlocked automatically once your tailor skill gets high enough and allows you fill it with fiber, which can then be converted into 2 cords or 1 yarn for a single 15 minutes action. It is also able to make 2 cords out of 3 fibers instead of 4, making it an efficient tool in terms of not only time but resources as well.

Woodworking:

In preparation for some upcoming changes, a new woodworking skill has been added.

The skill can Initially be increased by cutting wood or felling large trees but once it's high enough it will start unlocking new blueprints which will also be able to help increase it.

At the moment there are only two blueprints, but many more will be following soon:

Planks: Which can be crafted from logs and will be used for more advanced constructions and crafts.

Shelves: A very cheap storage card for the upper row that can only be placed inside Mud Huts.

Vinegar:

Wine will now turn into vinegar when spoiled. This new liquid can now be used as a replacement for rennet so that people can make cheese without needing to have access to a dead baby goat.

Vinegar has no other uses for now but I'm sure that will change over the next few updates.

Credits:

We implemented a first version of the credits section. For now it can only be accessed in the options but we will plan to make it more accessible in future updates.

Minor Changes:

Edible multi-use items have now been made single use, but are now found in larger quantities.

Milk can now last longer when stored in a clay pot coolers.

Hyperthermia now takes considerably longer to kill you.

Bedroll recipe is now divided into 2 shorter steps.

Lactating goats can now be carried around.

Goats now get stressed when there's too much poop in their enclosure. (make sure to keep it clean!)

Increased the amount of snake grass produced by crop plots so it's a more viable way to feed goats.

Sugar is no longer made with a blueprint, but simple by cooking sap (similar to how you get salt).

Lemongrass now takes longer to rot.

Depression events and sleep will now get interrupted if you're too hot.

Fixed a serious bug that was teleporting containers from enclosure to enclosure.

Fixed a bug that was causing the bedroll to lose durability over time.

Fixed issue that would allow you to create ash water in any container.

Fixed an issue with goat lactation.

Fixed a bug related to goat kids growth.

Fixed some issues with goat stress.

Fixed an issue that was causing feeding troughs to disappear when multiple enclosures existed.

Fixed a bug that was causing goat kids to turn into adults when killed.

Fixed a bug that prevented starting fires with mirrors on some cases.

Fixed a bug that was causing goat hunting events to drop partridges.

Fixed an issue where excessive heat wouldn't interrupt your depression event.

That is all for now.

See you in the next update! :)