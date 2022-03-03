New build! https://wiki.arcengames.com/index.php?title=AI_War_2:The_Great_Refactor#Beta_3.906_Release_Candidate_3

This one took a bit longer than expected to get working, but that's because there are some multiplayer issues that I'm trying to iron out at the last here, and those tend to be the most time-consuming types of bugs to sort out. Overall there are a huge number of bugfixes in this new build, for both singleplayer and multiplayer. Arguably a lot of these are not important enough to warrant not coming out of beta, and I'm not sure that the remaining issues that exist cross that line, either. So the beta exit will either be tomorrow or (more likely) Friday.

But this isn't just a bugfix build!

There are a bunch of new FRS options from CRCGamer, all of which are very powerful but don't give fleet-wide bonuses. This makes them work very well on Expert+ mode, and they're interesting in the other modes as well.

The lightning and storm warheads have been revised in DLC1, again by CRCGamer, to be a bit more like AIWC's counterparts. Essentially, these do even more damage to groups now, but they can't concentrate that damage into single targets to snipe an exo war unit (or similar) now.

Expert mode and above now treats the player power level as being higher, and so the AI is more likely to deploy Exo War units against you. Great idea by Badger.

NR SirLimbo has been working hard on the tooltips, further refining them so that they are easier to read than ever -- with fuel, without fuel, both are improved.

There's a handful of other new things, including some new bughunting tools, a few new cheat codes, and so on.

I had to substantially change the serialization format (for the network and savegames) as part of this build, just FYI. Things seem to be working fine in that area, but there's a slightly higher chance of issues, including corrupt savegames, compared to usual. This is a big step forward for improving multiplayer stability across the board, however.

More to come soon.

Enjoy!