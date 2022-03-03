[Game Hotfix] - 497575

Hi friends,
This is a small hotfix to address some issues with the build menu changes introduced in the recent update, including poor performance when selecting a building and the menu resizing when clicking the Copy Building tool.
We also made some modding changes to better support adding buildings to the game. This may restore functionality to some mods which were adding buildings in an unorthodox way. Lastly we have an announcement to make regarding mod support, see our post here.
Changes and Improvements
All versions
- Updated Chinese localizations.
Spaced Out! only
- Fabricators which have recipes with seeds as ingredients now include a toggle to forbid the user of Mutant Seeds.
Fixes
All versions
- Fixed issue causing build menu building buttons to be improperly sized after activating the “Copy Building” tool.
- Fixed issue causing tools drag area tools such as ‘Dig’ to get stuck in drag mode after releasing their button.
- Fixed issue preventing gamepads from controlling the Skill Screen camera.
- Fixed issue causing performance hitch when selecting a building from the build menu.
- Fixed an issue that was causing modded Duplicant personalities to not show up as initial Duplicant choices.
Modding
- ModUtil.AddBuildingToPlanScreen now supports adding buildings before or after another building ID.
- Some functionality was added to attempt to detect modded buildings added incorrectly and add them through ModUtil.AddBuildingToPlanScreen.
- Marked Obsolete
- PlanInfo.data – Use ModUtil.AddBuildingToPlanScreen
- Personality constructor - without isStartingMinion
- ModUtil.AddBuildingToHotkeyBuildMenu – BuildMenu class is not used
Changed depots in demo branch