[Game Hotfix] - 497575

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hi friends,

This is a small hotfix to address some issues with the build menu changes introduced in the recent update, including poor performance when selecting a building and the menu resizing when clicking the Copy Building tool.

We also made some modding changes to better support adding buildings to the game. This may restore functionality to some mods which were adding buildings in an unorthodox way. Lastly we have an announcement to make regarding mod support, see our post here.

Changes and Improvements

All versions

Updated Chinese localizations.

Spaced Out! only

Fabricators which have recipes with seeds as ingredients now include a toggle to forbid the user of Mutant Seeds.

Fixes

All versions

Fixed issue causing build menu building buttons to be improperly sized after activating the “Copy Building” tool.

Fixed issue causing tools drag area tools such as ‘Dig’ to get stuck in drag mode after releasing their button.

Fixed issue preventing gamepads from controlling the Skill Screen camera.

Fixed issue causing performance hitch when selecting a building from the build menu.

Fixed an issue that was causing modded Duplicant personalities to not show up as initial Duplicant choices.

Modding