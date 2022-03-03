Game Update. Bug Fixes & Additions

Share · View all patches · Build 8304076 · Last edited 3 March 2022 – 16:06:05 UTC by Wendy

Greetings good fellows of the Holdfast community! After the most exciting release of Frontlines, we’ll be pushing forward the first patch featuring bug fixes, optimisations amongst other additions. Come have a read of our latest blog post for all that needs knowing.

Expect more gameplay focused content to hit the game in April.

discord.gg/holdfastgame

Changelog 75 - Game Version v2.1.8096.40598

Bug Fixes

● Solved an issue where sometimes players turned invisible.

● Solved an issue with incorrect decimal numbers being read on server and client files when a language other than English is involved.

● Solved an issue where certain actions of the game chat could crash the game during the round’s end.

● Solved an issue where cavalry against cavalry collision wasn’t working as intended.

● Experimental fix towards an issue which caused squad camps to not show correctly in the spawn menu.

● Solved an issue which was causing naval servers to crash when a ship or a boat despawns.

● Solved an issue with incorrect clean-up occurring on interactable objects when it gets destroyed.

● Experimental fix towards an issue causing players to get stuck after they spawn.

● Solved an issue with the Mauser’s bayonet being incorrectly positioned.

● Solved an issue with the Fieldguns in Nations At War being difficult to interact with.

● Solved an issue with certain modded uniforms appearing in white when using the UBER shader.

● Solved an issue with certain modded uniforms appearing in pink when a mobile shader was involved.

● Solved an issue where players would be presented with a config error when launching the game.

● Experimental fix towards and issue which caused settings to reset on launch.

● Solved an issue where cannonballs where not penetrating through objects.

● Solved an issue where the damage radius of mortars and rockets was smaller than initially intended.

● Solved a memory leak with explosions on the server.

● Solved an issue where cannons where not recoiling correctly.

● Solved an issue where players didn’t play the crouching animation when aiming a cannon.

● Solved an error which occurred when players respawned.

● Solved an error which occurred when a player fired his firearm.

● Solved an issue when explosions erroring out if the player disconnects from the server.

● Solved an issue where grenades damaged individuals standing behind the protection of artillery shields still received damage.

● Solved an issue where players got stuck in position after spawning.

● Solved multiple issues revolving around the opening and closing of squads.

● Solved issues with line shader placement on the terrain.

● Changed the way the settings file is saved to try to avoid corruption.

● Solved an issue with one of the officers missing a head.

● Solved an issue where the ‘Fire’ command was not being correctly synched.

● Solved a bug with the locked server’s filter.

● Officer flags now use the correct material.

● Solved an issue with the artillery related UI not showing when an artilleryman takes over a piece from another player.

● Changed the rocket launcher to once again allow for freer downhill and uphill aiming.

● Solved an issue with horse saddles not looking as intended due to low mipmap priority.

● Solved an issue with lights from lanterns and other objects not rendering correctly when look from certain angles.

● Solved an issue with missing textures appearing in purple on Blackforest.

● Solved an issue with weather particles leaking inside the tunnel on St Peters.

● Fixed an issue with the river on Mansion not producing particles when shot at with a firearm.

● Solved an issue with one of the buildings not producing dust particles when destroyed.

● Solved multiple issues with incorrect particles and sounds playing when shooting at specific objects with a firearm.

● Solved an issue with the biplane on animating. You can now see it flying around as the battle rages on.

● Solved an issue with warnings appearing due to missing sounds on terrain.

● Solved an issue with the rainbow being too close to the playable terrain on Blackforest.

● Solved an issue with some of the barbed wire props not dealing damage.

● Solved an issue where players had to deconstruct barrels after exploding in other to build them again.

● Solved an issue with cannonball trails erroring out on low graphic preset options.

● Solved an issue with musket particles not appearing as intended when the particle is out of view.

Optimisation

● Optimisation passes on touch bending for grass interaction.

● Optimisation passes on the snow weather effects.

● Optimisation passes on the animator.

● Optimised and adjusted the explosion and smoke effects.

● Optimisation on data packets being sent to early prior to joining the server.

● Introduced an additional function to aid players with below the recommended RAM requirements to launch the game.

● Players now default to full screen borderless rather than full screen exclusive.

● Optimised the ocean to gain a significant FPS boost.

● Optimised the game’s user interface.

● Optimised cannon, grenades, mortar, shell and other physical projectile objects.

● Optimised the main menu scenes to reduce RAM usage.

Gameplay

● It should now be much easier to place a line whilst playing as the Infantry Officer class.

● Adjusted the detection of the line marker placed by the Infantry Officer class so players can more easily get the buff while standing behind it.

● Reintroduced all missing spawnable objects.

● Squads no longer output player join and leave messages in chat.

● Introduced new direction indicators for when an officer spawns a table.

● Officer respawn points are now hidden when aiming a firearm or using an artillery piece.

● Engineer and Sapper pre-placement buildable object identifiers now retain the rotation of the previously placed object.

● Grassy maps on both Nations At War and Frontlines now have less of a chance to randomise weather.

● Grassy maps will no longer feature snowy weather pre-sets when randomising weather.

● Adjusted the frequency of certain snowy weather types on snow maps.

● Adjusted the ocean and the terrain surrounding the river on Island Plains.

● A different big tree on Island Plains has magically reappeared.

● Blocked off swimable areas on the Mansion map.

● Introduced some more boxes to make windows passable on Foxhole.

● You can now shoot through the window barricades on Foxhole.

● Changed how the Sapper menu works to be more responsive when swapping weapons.

Quality of Life

● You can now launch the Round Player ‘P’ panel when the match is at an end or voting initiates.

Misc

● Introduced a new loading screen on Foxhole.

● Introduced a sample ‘serverconfig_frontlines_default.txt’ to dedicated servers.

● The DLC text label now supports localised languages.

● Removed multiple unnecessary log messages.

Localisation

● Updated the Chinese Simplified and Chinese Traditional languages (Lengeka).

You're more than welcome to give us a follow on our Steam Developer Page.

Until then, may good health be yours. 💕

- Anvil Game Studios

Refleax, Rycon, Dreas, Wrexial, Walki, Cameron, Jackson, Rejenorst, Harper, Storey, UberJuice & Winston (The Cat).