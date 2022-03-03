Optimized for Steam Deck in Version 1.6.4

If you're one of the lucky players who has received their Steam Deck, we have some good news - One Deck Dungeon is now optimized to play even better!

On Steam Deck, the game will have larger text areas and fonts, and will show button graphics specifically for that device.

In case you're wondering why the game isn't showing as "Steam Deck Compatibility Verified" - there's quite a long queue of games waiting to be reviewed by Valve. Once it's our turn, we're confident we'll get a green checkmark! Until then you can rest assured that the game is 100% compatible with Steam Deck.

This update also includes a few bug fixes and small improvements, notably: