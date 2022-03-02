BIG UPDATE: Water Station

Good afternoon, dear players!

I'm pleased to announce this new update. It’s the result of minimalistic improvements and the expansion of the game. It’s going to be hard to enumerate everything I implemented into version 0.8.8 but I will try to list it below.

We expanded the open world in Part 5 with:

• We have a new complex unlocked: the Water Treatment Station. I hope you are ready to get wet;

• 3 new survivors + one side quest;

• Further improvements in deepening the effects of the player’s LOVE/HATE ratio through the game. Animals and characters respond accordingly;

• Aquatic animals. You can now see them but you will only get the fishing rod once the Dock is ready;

Improvements:

• Improvements in Russian, Spanish and Portuguese;

• New control layout in Options menu;

• Further improvements in gamepad controls. Now you can play with a single hand if you want.

• It is easier to handle the flashlight now. Just having it in your inventory is enough to activate it in the dark;

• We have a new lighting system from the ground up. This solved all of those blinking issues;

• Map improvements all over;

• I added a VSync option on the menu to support older/weaker computers. You experience;

These are the complexes already unlocked during the Early Access:

• Command Center;

• Radio Tower;

• Hospital;

• Hotel;

• Heliport;

• Airport;

• River Cruise;

• Hydroelectric Power Plant;

• Water Treatment Station;

These are the next complexes I am working on towards the end of the development:

• Almeida Mansion;

• Dock;

• Geothermal Power Plant;

• Nuclear Power Plant;

• Trophy Room;

• Underground complex;

May you have a great week with health and peace.

Jurassic greetings,

BoneCollectors.