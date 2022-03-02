V12.0 Beta Branch Update!!

Hey everyone,

We know you've been excited for the updates coming in 2022 since the Trello roadmap was published.

While we originally aimed for a release in 3-6 months, we were able to split some things up so that new content could be released sooner. V12.0 is now available to play test on the beta branch for those wanting to try out the additions before the patch is released. Because we are currently missing some translations, this beta branch build is in English only at this time. That means any new content will not be translated.

To access it, right click the game in your Steam library and hit properties. There you will find a BETAS tab, select BETA and launch your game as usual.

NOTE: A new game restart will be required.

NOTE: A new game restart will be required.

Hope you enjoy your time on the beta branch, feel free to come visit us in Discord, and Have a great day!!

New Map Environment:

Here are some of the main features of the new map. More details will be shared in the relevant sections further in this post.

Completely new environment.

A set of lakes that spawn fish. (see fish icon) No other lakes will have fish.

Still a swamp that contain crocodiles.

New Rocky/sand biomes.

New caves that will allow for ore extraction, coal, mushrooms and lead.

Specific animals will now spawn in specific locations.

Zoomable map, great when looting villages for more detail.

Now has 7 towns and 14 Tech Blueprints.

Mineral Extractor Changes:

Mineral Extractors have to now be placed in caves to extract cobalt, aluminum and copper. If they are placed anywhere outside of caves, Iron ore and fragments are extracted.

Players will need to figure out which caves extract what ores but note that a cave will only extract 1 ore type. So exploration will yield the source of Cobalt, Aluminum and copper in caves. Once again, Iron can be extracted if an extractor is place anywhere outside of caves.

Also note that these extractors will no longer extract coal. Coal can now be acquired by breaking coal nodes in caves.Each destroyed coal node will yield 3 x Coal.

Hunting and Meat:

Harvesting animals for meat/etc has now changed. Players need to now carry or transport their carcasses to the new Butcher Table and butcher said animals. (Chickens and Birds do not require the butcher table) Players can carry the animals but their walk speed is much reduced as if they were overweight. The best way to transport them is to use the Log Cart or Truck.

NOTE: Gore and blood when butchering can be disabled in game settings.







The Butcher Table:

The Butcher Table allows animals to be broken down for meat & other resources. With the increased time & effort involved in hunting/gathering meat, the meat/item yield per animal has been increased. Below is a table with yield per butchered animal.

Crafting Recipe: 10 X Iron Ingot





New Animals:

Chickens

Goats

Chickens:

Chickens will spawn anywhere on the map and will serve as a good protein source since fish are no longer in every lake and butchering animals will not be so easy in the first few days.

Yields: 2x Raw Chicken (pieces) and 2x Eggs.

Goats:

Goats have no unique harvestable items currently but milk will be added in the near future. 1

Yields: 2x Fat / 1x Liver / 6x Bones / 1x Hide / 12x meat.

New Foods:

The in game Itempedia has been updated with the stats of the new foods. Out of game, the official Infected Wiki will also detail these changes once it has been updated.

Raw Chicken (Harvested from Chickens)

Cooked Chicken

Egg

Raw Liver (All butchered animals yield 1 Liver)

Cooked Liver

Raw Bacon (Harvested from Boars)

Cooked Bacon

Bacon Pie Mix (crafted on the Prep Table)

Bacon Pie ((Cooked from the Bacon Pie Mix on a pan on the stove)

Whole Fish and Drying Rack:

You can now add whole fish to the drying rack. This will extend the whole fish perish time and they can be harvested into chunks of dried fish.

Item Outline:

Small Stone, Sticks, Ores and things of that nature will now glow when under or behind tall foliage.

Other Additions and changes:

ADDED – When butchering animals, players will get bloody hands and risk getting food poisoning when eating food. Players can now wash their hands in lakes, bodies of water or from their flask.

ADDED – Food Poisoning… New icon will appear bottom left when a player has food poisoning. The remedy is simple, eat a potato or egg to remove the food poisoning state. If a player has food poisoning, their vital stats will reduce twice as fast.

CHANGE - Foods upgrade stats have changed. By that I mean the max stats of health for example. Previously eating most foods, they would increase these values. Below is a chart of what foods increase what stat.

ADDED - Foliage Clipping Removal. Before and after image below.

CHANGE - Can now place animals into the cart.

CHANGE - Reduced animal spawn rate.

CHANGE - Animals would sometimes walk/run in strange rotations, sometimes hovering over land.

CHANGE - Large Backpack now requires 4 croc skins (8 previously)

CHANGE - Whole fish perish time increased to 4 hours.

CHANGE - Poke and throw spear animations have been changed.

CHANGE - Hunting tutorial quest changed to reflect changes to how animals are harvested.

CHANGE - Removed plastic requirement from rations and added 2 eggs.

CHANGE - Water Basin mesh changed to wood instead of iron. Now requires wood planks to build. The map now has very few lakes and I think these will now be very useful to players, unlike the iron version.

CHANGE - Collision removed from storage stands (example;log stands)- Vambies and animal AI will no longer be blocked by these items.

ADDED – a 7th town and 2 new tech blueprints.

ADDED – New Tech.. Power Technology (junction box)

ADDED - New Tech.. Oil Pump Technology

ADDED – New tutorial quest called “Water” to teach new players about how to gather water If no lake or other water source is close.

ADDED - Croc footstep sounds in swamp water.

ADDED - Zoomable map.