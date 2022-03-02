 Skip to content

Stack Gun Heroes Playtest update for 2 March 2022

Beta 0.114

Added the Energizer mod, a negative mod which is unlocked by default. Hopefully this allieviates some problems with low level guns having bad negatives.

Added buttons for low, medium, and high presets to make finding a reasonable graphics settings much easier.

Jumping directly into a wall or box will now send you up instead of back, making it easier to climb. (Thanks Bonegrinder!)

Further reduced the framedrops when preconstructing the next wave.

Fixed an issue with decals glowing when backlit. (Thanks ddrs!)

Fixed a bug in lightning's description causing it to display incorrect low percentages.

Wreckage disappears much sooner when visibility is set to high.

Slightly decreased the intensity of wave mods.

Resource icons on gun upgrade button should no longer be cut off. (Thanks Stygmia!)

Reduced the battery cost of landing pads. (Thanks ArcaneStomper!)

Increased coins given out during victory celebration by 25%. (Thanks ArcaneStomper!)

Text boxes next to sliders in Video Settings will clamp to their min and max values more often. (Thanks ddrs!)

Fixed an issue causing FPS item to show incorrectly when you load a save with FPS cap active.

4 Misc improvements to tutorial. (Thanks Stygmia and OswaldAscal!)

