 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Bistro Days update for 2 March 2022

Update patch 1.7.4

Share · View all patches · Build 8303233 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey guys,

Just to say, you have been really helpful reporting these bugs, and I've been doing my best to fix them as quick as I can.

This new minor patch includes the following fixes:

  • Fixed an issue where Iris's route's second CG would not unlock in the CG Gallery. This was due to the naming structure of the image. Also, note that there are two variations of the CG here, one for the male protagonist and one for the female, so unless you play through Iris's route as both a male and female protagonist, you will not unlock both.
  • Fixed a breaking bug where game would crash just before a phone conversation with Rose in her first chapter. This was caused by a typo in the variable set for a previous conversation.
  • As normal, the version number has been updated on the main screen.

I hope you all continue to enjoy Bistro Days, and keep those bug reports and suggestions coming so we can keep improving the game!

Changed files in this update

Bistro Days Content Depot 1344121
  • Loading history…
Bistro Days Mac Depot 1344122
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.