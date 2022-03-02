Update patch 1.7.4

Hey guys,

Just to say, you have been really helpful reporting these bugs, and I've been doing my best to fix them as quick as I can.

This new minor patch includes the following fixes:

Fixed an issue where Iris's route's second CG would not unlock in the CG Gallery. This was due to the naming structure of the image. Also, note that there are two variations of the CG here, one for the male protagonist and one for the female, so unless you play through Iris's route as both a male and female protagonist, you will not unlock both.

Fixed a breaking bug where game would crash just before a phone conversation with Rose in her first chapter. This was caused by a typo in the variable set for a previous conversation.

As normal, the version number has been updated on the main screen.

I hope you all continue to enjoy Bistro Days, and keep those bug reports and suggestions coming so we can keep improving the game!