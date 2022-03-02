P&C Beta Update: 02.03.2022

Saved some time while reworking the overworld wars (it's proceeding fairly smoothly, I should get it all done by the end of this week) to give all you kind supporters on Steam™ (owned by Valve™) and Beta players what you crave for: Mouse feet and Oni ass.
Size: 757.4 MBs
Additions and Changes:
ːswirliesː Mouse Princess NSFW Animation #5 added
ːswirliesː Oni Princess NSFW Animation #1 added to the Gallery
Fixes:
ːswirliesː Fixed Dragon Princess II missing glasses
ːswirliesː Fixed missing hair on the succubus NPC in the Stone Knife brothel
ːswirliesː Fixed Dragon Carriages not getting assigned portraits/sprites on some occasions
ːswirliesː Fixed skipped lines in Dragon Princess II control room scene
ːswirliesː Fixed some Bird and Golem Princess animations not unlocking in the Gallery once played
Changed depots in beta branch