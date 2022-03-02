 Skip to content

Princess & Conquest update for 2 March 2022

P&C Beta Update: 02.03.2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Saved some time while reworking the overworld wars (it's proceeding fairly smoothly, I should get it all done by the end of this week) to give all you kind supporters on Steam™ (owned by Valve™) and Beta players what you crave for: Mouse feet and Oni ass.

Additions and Changes:

ːswirliesː Mouse Princess NSFW Animation #5 added

ːswirliesː Oni Princess NSFW Animation #1 added to the Gallery

Fixes:

ːswirliesː Fixed Dragon Princess II missing glasses

ːswirliesː Fixed missing hair on the succubus NPC in the Stone Knife brothel

ːswirliesː Fixed Dragon Carriages not getting assigned portraits/sprites on some occasions

ːswirliesː Fixed skipped lines in Dragon Princess II control room scene

ːswirliesː Fixed some Bird and Golem Princess animations not unlocking in the Gallery once played

