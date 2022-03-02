BUCCANEERS! THE NEW AGE OF PIRACY is Out Now! 🏴‍☠️

Fellow swashbucklers!
The free prologue for Buccaneers! is now available!
You can download Buccaneers! The New Age of Piracy right now to get a taste of what to expect in the full game. Command and customise your own ship, experience tense naval and land battles, and find out how your story as a renowned captain begins!
If you enjoy this prologue, be sure to wishlist the full game and check it out when it launches on March 7th!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1148560/Buccaneers/
Ask The Dev
We’d love to hear what you think, so feel free to join our Discord if you have feedback or questions to share.
Happy pirating! 🏴☠️
