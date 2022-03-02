 Skip to content

Buccaneers! The New Age of Piracy update for 2 March 2022

BUCCANEERS! THE NEW AGE OF PIRACY is Out Now! 🏴‍☠️

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fellow swashbucklers!

The free prologue for Buccaneers! is now available!

You can download Buccaneers! The New Age of Piracy right now to get a taste of what to expect in the full game. Command and customise your own ship, experience tense naval and land battles, and find out how your story as a renowned captain begins!

If you enjoy this prologue, be sure to wishlist the full game and check it out when it launches on March 7th!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1148560/Buccaneers/

Ask The Dev

We’d love to hear what you think, so feel free to join our Discord if you have feedback or questions to share.

Happy pirating! 🏴‍☠️

