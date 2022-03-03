Dexter Stardust: Out Now!

When you buy Dexter Stardust, you are getting all 5 Episodes in one game! It's like playing back-to-back episodes of your favorite Saturday morning cartoon. Go on this adventure for PC or Mac.

How did I complete this game as a solo-dev?

Completing any game, for any team, has its challenges. Completing a point and click adventure game, that's fully voiced, when you have a full-time job, a family, and many other responsibilities -- well, that's a whole other level of challenging.

Now, try to imagine writing, designing, illustrating, animating, composing, programming, and debugging all by yourself. YIKES! Good thing I had amazing friends cheering the project on and contributing their personalities and voices to the project. Learn about the final steps here: