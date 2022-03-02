Audioshmup, Basspusher, new skinning features, and steamdeck!

Two new play modes have been added: Audioshmup and Basspusher.

Audioshmup

Surf your way through bullet hell! Audioshmup is about weaving through bullets while shooting at the boss (automatically). Shots from the center score the most points.

Basspusher

Introducing Bass Blocks! Basspusher is a two-color puzzle mode with a new twist: the red blocks come from the bass in the music while the blue blocks come from overall intensity. With both of them on the track at once there’s a lot to push around and quickly form multicolor matches.

New skinning features

The skinning possibilities in AS2 have been massively upgraded thanks to work from community member DeathByNukes. It will be exciting to see what modders can do with these new powers - especially unity asset bundle loading. Details are here, with more coming:

https://as2-doc.deathbynukes.com/

Audiosurf 2 is great on Steamdeck!

The joysticks are awesome, but I like surfing with the trackpads (and gyro) even more.