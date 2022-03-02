 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Audiosurf 2 update for 2 March 2022

Audioshmup, Basspusher, new skinning features, and steamdeck!

Share · View all patches · Build 8302412 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Two new play modes have been added: Audioshmup and Basspusher.

Audioshmup

Surf your way through bullet hell! Audioshmup is about weaving through bullets while shooting at the boss (automatically). Shots from the center score the most points.

Basspusher

Introducing Bass Blocks! Basspusher is a two-color puzzle mode with a new twist: the red blocks come from the bass in the music while the blue blocks come from overall intensity. With both of them on the track at once there’s a lot to push around and quickly form multicolor matches.

New skinning features

The skinning possibilities in AS2 have been massively upgraded thanks to work from community member DeathByNukes. It will be exciting to see what modders can do with these new powers - especially unity asset bundle loading. Details are here, with more coming:

https://as2-doc.deathbynukes.com/

Audiosurf 2 is great on Steamdeck!

The joysticks are awesome, but I like surfing with the trackpads (and gyro) even more.

Changed files in this update

Audiosurf 2 Windows Depot 235801
  • Loading history…
Audiosurf 2 OSX Depot 235802
  • Loading history…
Audiosurf 2 Linux Depot 235803
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.