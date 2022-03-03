Balancing & Most Wanted Feature Update

Last year we presented you our roadmap with the development plans for Dorfromantik during its Early Access period. Since then we have successfully completed and published all milestones, and are approaching the upcoming 1.0 release this spring.

We wanted to thank you for accompanying us through the last year. Now, what would be more appropriate than an additional update 0.5 with a little surprise?

Balancing

For this update we have the biggest balancing changes for Dorfromantik yet, with which we want to improve the game experience in many areas for the classic game mode. Since we are using a RNG system to generate the tiles, we wanted to counteract some of the possible RNG frustration that can sometimes occur, through introducing various changes, such as adjusting the spawn probability of tiles and elements. You can find the detailed list of changes in our changelog.

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1455840/view/3105799413161192372

A big thank you to all the dedicated testers in the beta program here in the Community Hub and on our Discord server who have helped us shape the game in a direction that keeps it as exciting to play for casual players as it is for all players who take a competitive approach.

As already announced, the new balancing will come into effect with this patch and the new leaderboard will be released to match the 1.0 release.

Most Wanted Feature

It's by far the most requested feature within the community and now it's finally here. We are very happy to give you this surprise as a big thank you for your help, cooperation and constructive feedback during the past months.

It is with great pleasure that we present:

YouTube

Rudimentary Controller Support

We have experimented with Dorfromantik on the Steam Deck and ported the basic controls for it. With this update you can play the classic mode of Dorfromantik with most features optimized for the Steam Deck. Full menu navigation, creative mode tools, quest edge highlighting as well as tutorial instructions are not yet implemented for Steam Deck and controller. You will however be able to use most of the functions via touch input.

In the future, all functionality will be fully supported for controller input, but we have decided to give you all access to the work in progress so that you can already play Dorfromantik on the Steam Deck. At the moment, we are focusing our full attention on the full release version and will dedicate ourselves to full Steam Deck and controller support after the launch this spring.

What's next?

New Gamemode

We are currently working hard on the next update that we will release together with the full release 1.0. For this we will add another game mode, which will offer a wide variation of possibilities for how you can play Dorfromantik.

Price Change

With the start and during the Early Access phase we stated that we would like to thank all players who already put their trust in us with the current reduced price, and that the full version would come with a slight price increase. Since we would also like to put a nice launch discount on the new full price for the upcoming release, we have to increase the price at least 30 days before the actual release date. This is an official rule from Steam that we have to follow. As a result you can expect a price increase for Dorfromantik towards the end of March. You can also read more about the discount and price change rules from Valve themselves here.

💛💙 Stay safe!