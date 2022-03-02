Patch 0.0.8.2 - Small Update Again

**

[Info]

This is another small one, just trying to finish up everything before the final early access update. Fixing some bugs and anything else I can find, it's been a long process of improving older code and optimizing it.

[Details]

Upgrade Levels Increased

Task Fixes

Event Bugs Fixed (Future Events Should work better)

Lots of Bug Fixes

Optimization Improvements (Lots more to do to get the game using as few resources as possible.)

The engine I code in had an update, and updating to it made things go a bit slower. I had to redownload files and get certain things changed and updated in-game to work right. There is still lots to do under the hood of the game, but I do want to get it working as close to perfect as I can.

[Conclusion]

Next up is moving back to the story mode, with the book out I now have everything needed to finish up the story portion. I just have to code it and make sure it all works for the main release. Updates are not as frequent as they were, as I don't like releasing buggy updates. I spend hours testing, recoding, and testing more.

Thanks for all the support so far, I look forward to many more updates and improvements on the game :D