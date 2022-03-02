PixelOver 0.9 Animated 3D

Share · View all patches · Build 8301933 · Last edited 2 March 2022 – 17:09:28 UTC by Wendy

Hello, here a main new update ! Adding rigged 3D import (only GLTF/GLB for the moment), key bindings, translation and more.

New features

[table]

[tr]

[td]

GLTF 3D scene import. Behave as one object to allow synchronization when modified externally.



[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]

List of shortcuts with possibility of key bindings.



[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]

Added multiple languages support (French, Spanish and Chinese). It's the first version so don't hesitate to report missing or bad translations.

Also, please find the translation file here, do not hesitate to contribute if you want to.

Thanks to

JJHaggar

NotLess7

Echo

For helping with the translations.



[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

Changes

[table]

[tr]

[td]

Improved animation for track/key panel and adding shortcuts.



[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]

Added pivot/offset selection.



[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]

Added project default settings for 3D layer.

[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

Bug fixes

[table]

[tr]

[td]Bug[/td]

[td]Ref[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Views comparison hided the bones.[/td]

[td]

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Fixed crash when deleting 3D layer.[/td]

[td]

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Fixed transparency issue when exporting.[/td]

[td]

[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

New Roadmap

[table]

[tr]

[th]Animation[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]

[td]

ːsteamthisː

[/td]

[/td]

[td]Import rigged 3D models with animations.[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]

[/td]

[td]Inverse kinematics.[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]

[/td]

[td]Bone mesh deformation.[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]

[/td]

[td]Ability to save and load animation.[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[th]Tools and objects[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]

[/td]

[td]Gradient with easing function.[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td][/td]

[td]Particles and fluids.[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td][/td]

[td]Lights.[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[th]Pixelation[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td][/td]

[td]More pixel-art oriented resampler.[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]

ːsteamthumbsupː

[/td]

[td]Polish line and internal edges.

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[th]Importation & Export[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]

[td]

ːsteamthisː

[/td]

[/td]

[td]Import 3D formats GLTF (FBX and DAE soon).[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td][/td]

[td]Import 2D formats Aseprite, PSD.

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]

ːsteamthumbsupː

[/td]

[td]Export separated layers.

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]

ːsteamthumbsupː

[/td]

[td]Export different views as normal and depth.

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[th]Application[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]

[td]

ːsteamthisː

[/td]

[/td]

[td]Internationalization.[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]

[td]

ːsteamthisː

[/td]

[/td]

[td]Keybindings.[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]

[/td]

[td]Lighter project type. To batch pixelates files without any transformation.[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

ːsteamthumbsupː Available features but could be improved.

ːsteamthisː New available features added with this version.

If you see bugs or want to propose features, you can do it at the community, thank you !