Patch 0.3.0

New Content

6 achievements to unlock new content, including 1 stage and 1 weapon.

The fastest way to start unlocking the new content is:

[spoiler]Reach Level 40 in the Inlaid Library, then either Quit or complete your run[/spoiler].

From then on, just keep an eye on your list of achievements to see what's next.

Here's how the new stage looks and sounds



YouTube

Tweaks:

armor and hp bonus for Antonio

hp bonus for Gennaro and Suor Clerici

moveSpeed bonus for Krochi

changed colliders in Mad Forest

hidden stage items now have a 100% chance to appear

minor optimizations

Bugfixes:

tentative fix for game freezing at startup after using localization mods

tentative fix for game freezing on character selection after save data corruption/mod

Stage 3

The new stage introduces a few new gameplay mechanics, so you might want to take it easy and disable your Curse PowerUp if you have it enabled. It also contains a new type of item that you can pick up to permanently unlock a new game feature.

Unlocking Stage 3 will also make its enemies and events eligible to spawn in Green Acres.

Mac version

It will come out a few hours after the Windows one, apologies for the delay! 🙏🏻

Future content and the Dev Team

So far I think I've managed to keep up a decent pace with new content patches, while the rest of the part-time team has been focused on making builds, QOL improvements, and porting the game to a standard game engine.

The port is now in a fully playable state and has been stress tested to handle even more stuff than the currenv version of VS puts on screen, by staying at stable 60fps even on low specs hardware.

This version also gets rid of of those problems where people who can play the web version with no issues aren't instead able to play on Steam due to some hardware error, or who gets weird rendering issues with the screen freezing or becoming white while the game keeps running in the background.

So we have reached a point where we need to start working more towards having feature parity between the new version and the current one, which means that new content will be rolled out more slowly.

While there will probably still be weekly patches once in a while - after all I've built the game specifically to allow myself to make new content quickly - officially we're moving to a new content patch release every two weeks.

TLDR: new content patches will come out once every two weeks, efforts to fix breaking erors (WebGL Unsupported, white screens etc.) will be redirected to speed up development on the new game engine.

Community

Thank you everyone once again for helping in the public beta, providing quality memes, fantastic fan art, an incredible amount of guides and videos, and just being overall awesome 🙏🏻