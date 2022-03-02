New Patch 0.32.249 Is Live - Full Release moved to 17th March.

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey guys, New Patch is live ;)

Thank you so much for your patience, we hope that many issues have bene fixed with this update and we are working on next fixes right now!

We have been gradually hotfixing our game across last week and we didn't want to spam you too much with too frequent announcements. Since last update we have pushed 1 bigger and 3 smaller patches and you can see full list of changes below.

Unfortunately we have to move our release date by one week to make sure we can provide you with better experience and make sure everything works as intended. We are sorry for any inconvenience.

New Release Date is 17th March 2022.

We are extremely excited about upcoming weeks and we hope that you are too!

Please note that we are already working on the next patch and we will continue to support this game after full release. In addition to hard mode and new improved undergrounds we will be adding a big patch that will bring fishing to this game! No worries though - no Fish will be hurt in the process! ;)

More info coming soon after full release!

Changelog

Here are the changes that are already live ;)

Wild and farm animals fixed:

A new system that will keep animals from wandering off too far from their spot until befriended – no animal should walk now on water or hide in not accessible places

Animals after being befriended will now “poof” (teleport) towards their homes instead of walking and getting lost

We added more Wild animals than required so you can find them easily and Wild Animal lairs now accept an infinite number of them

We added new batch of animals to compensate for any that got lost due to bugs – you now have a special exclusive editions of NPLH with bigger number of available animals!

Fixed an issue with ducks getting lost when going to Chicken Coop

Increased the range of interaction for animal party triggers on Cowshed, Pigsty and Chicken Coop (level 3)

Animal collisions removed - Ellen can now run freely through her feathery and furry friends

Cows will now require regular Wheat instead of Hay (Hay items will be converted to Wheat)

"Animal Befriended” popup can now be closed by pressing any button, not only Esc/X

Many crushing / vanishing items problems fixed:

Fixed a bug crashing the game when entering Village or other areas

Some fixes for few situations when all things disappear from players’ farm

Fix - plants shouldn’t disappear after few nights (they don’t!)

Memory optimization - game should now use a lot less ram

Quests:

You may now receive The Bulbulator from Rudy in all zones and not only in the Village (Frozen Peaks Quest)

You will now be able to talk to Lilly and Harold to receive more dog treats and sheep medicine (after you finished quest related activities)

Fixed an issue with not being able to obtain blueberries

Disco Ball and hat quest rewritten for more clarity

Fixed an issue where sometimes a “New Customer Quest” did not register properly

Added a new quest that requires players to build a kitchen to learn the cooking mechanics

Various fixes regarding Oat (pig quest)

Increased size of Bulbulator Parts to make them easier to find

Water Filters has been missing on map, they now can be found In Frozen Peaks close to entrance to Desert.

New additions:

Due to popular demand Cubebots have been reintroduced to game

New production building - Solar Powered Battery Maker! – so you don’t run out of batteries for cubebots

Reintroduced building upgrades (placing them on top of other buildings)

Crafting station now do not close during crafting so you can craft many items without any interuptions! That also fixed all of problems with unreachable crafted itesm.

Rudy is moved closer to player starting location on farm

Autorun feature (press scroll/middle button on your mouse to toggle on/off)

Other changes:

Changed icon and model for Recycled Material

Added a note from grandpa in Ellen’s house

Fixed for being able to preserve flower seeds for minuscule amounts of jars

Kitchen will now display the output you’re going to receive before cooking starts

A few fixes regarding dancing cow

Fixed few causes for objects to disappear on the map

Fixed key bindings for controllers - ps 2,3,4 & xbox 360 & xbox one

Fixed tooltip flickering issues

Fixed production when collecting was possible but shouldn't be

Fixed popup for save slots

Reading quest notes in inventory feature

Updated models for some desert trash stacks

Flowers can now be harvested for more flower seeds

Fixed wrong icons for Boar and Deer requirements

Hot fix 1

Decoration Crafting Station fix - now crafted items will show up in inventory

Rudy got a minor reposition so now it’s easier to find him (not so far from Ellen's house)

Hot fix 2

Now befriended Cubebots ask for a Battery and not for Recycled Material

A Cubebots Lodge and a Solar Power Station are available now as blueprints in the Farmer's shop (not craftable items)

A Cheese Maker can produce Goat Cheese

Some of the suitcases' content have been changed

Pig cages have been replaced with new ones (winter zone)

From now on Save Game options are disabled in tutorial

Sheep stopped displaying quest indicators

Goats want Pet Food instead of Acorns

Cubebots Lodge can be moved back to your inventory

Hot fix 3

All feathers can now be picked up from start of game

Boars have a new avatar instead the old, slightly inaccurate one

Lilly now sells all kind of seeds (game progress unlocks more)

Adjusted plants description

Fixed infinite honey production

Hollyhock plant fixed - the final stage of growth doesn’t make the plant to appear as it’s gone

Player can now sleep several times in a row

Tutorial Chicken Coop can be crafted every time you play through a tutorial

Now when you receive Recycled Material it lands where it supposed to (the Recycled Material counter) instead of ending up in your inventory

Coming Soon:

Creative Mode

Map Fast Travel

Food Buffs

Sunken City final zone

Language Editions

Full Pad Support

Coming after full release:

Hard mode

New improved undergrounds

Bugs/Problems reports:

Please report all bugs here:

https://steamcommunity.com/app/1472660/discussions/0/3184612855374204601/

If your game crashes/save games vanish/items vanish from map please report it here so we can help you:

https://steamcommunity.com/app/1472660/discussions/0/3184612220385568801/

We are still working on vanishing farm bugs and we have most likely found a solution, additionally we will write a new script that will automatically restore all your stuff if it disappears without your interactions so this problem should be fixed entirely in following days.

Thanks and see you later this week with another update!