New Patch 0.32.249 Is Live - Full Release moved to 17th March.

Hey guys, New Patch is live ;)
Thank you so much for your patience, we hope that many issues have bene fixed with this update and we are working on next fixes right now!
We have been gradually hotfixing our game across last week and we didn't want to spam you too much with too frequent announcements. Since last update we have pushed 1 bigger and 3 smaller patches and you can see full list of changes below.
New release date
Unfortunately we have to move our release date by one week to make sure we can provide you with better experience and make sure everything works as intended. We are sorry for any inconvenience.
New Release Date is 17th March 2022.
We are extremely excited about upcoming weeks and we hope that you are too!
Please note that we are already working on the next patch and we will continue to support this game after full release. In addition to hard mode and new improved undergrounds we will be adding a big patch that will bring fishing to this game! No worries though - no Fish will be hurt in the process! ;)
More info coming soon after full release!
Changelog
Here are the changes that are already live ;)
Wild and farm animals fixed:
- A new system that will keep animals from wandering off too far from their spot until befriended – no animal should walk now on water or hide in not accessible places
- Animals after being befriended will now “poof” (teleport) towards their homes instead of walking and getting lost
- We added more Wild animals than required so you can find them easily and Wild Animal lairs now accept an infinite number of them
- We added new batch of animals to compensate for any that got lost due to bugs – you now have a special exclusive editions of NPLH with bigger number of available animals!
- Fixed an issue with ducks getting lost when going to Chicken Coop
- Increased the range of interaction for animal party triggers on Cowshed, Pigsty and Chicken Coop (level 3)
- Animal collisions removed - Ellen can now run freely through her feathery and furry friends
- Cows will now require regular Wheat instead of Hay (Hay items will be converted to Wheat)
- "Animal Befriended” popup can now be closed by pressing any button, not only Esc/X
Many crushing / vanishing items problems fixed:
- Fixed a bug crashing the game when entering Village or other areas
- Some fixes for few situations when all things disappear from players’ farm
- Fix - plants shouldn’t disappear after few nights (they don’t!)
- Memory optimization - game should now use a lot less ram
Quests:
- You may now receive The Bulbulator from Rudy in all zones and not only in the Village (Frozen Peaks Quest)
- You will now be able to talk to Lilly and Harold to receive more dog treats and sheep medicine (after you finished quest related activities)
- Fixed an issue with not being able to obtain blueberries
- Disco Ball and hat quest rewritten for more clarity
- Fixed an issue where sometimes a “New Customer Quest” did not register properly
- Added a new quest that requires players to build a kitchen to learn the cooking mechanics
- Various fixes regarding Oat (pig quest)
- Increased size of Bulbulator Parts to make them easier to find
- Water Filters has been missing on map, they now can be found In Frozen Peaks close to entrance to Desert.
New additions:
- Due to popular demand Cubebots have been reintroduced to game
- New production building - Solar Powered Battery Maker! – so you don’t run out of batteries for cubebots
- Reintroduced building upgrades (placing them on top of other buildings)
- Crafting station now do not close during crafting so you can craft many items without any interuptions! That also fixed all of problems with unreachable crafted itesm.
- Rudy is moved closer to player starting location on farm
- Autorun feature (press scroll/middle button on your mouse to toggle on/off)
Other changes:
-
Changed icon and model for Recycled Material
-
Added a note from grandpa in Ellen’s house
-
Fixed for being able to preserve flower seeds for minuscule amounts of jars
-
Kitchen will now display the output you’re going to receive before cooking starts
-
A few fixes regarding dancing cow
-
Fixed few causes for objects to disappear on the map
-
Fixed key bindings for controllers - ps 2,3,4 & xbox 360 & xbox one
-
Fixed tooltip flickering issues
-
Fixed production when collecting was possible but shouldn't be
-
Fixed popup for save slots
-
Reading quest notes in inventory feature
-
Updated models for some desert trash stacks
-
Flowers can now be harvested for more flower seeds
-
Fixed wrong icons for Boar and Deer requirements
Hot fix 1
- Decoration Crafting Station fix - now crafted items will show up in inventory
- Rudy got a minor reposition so now it’s easier to find him (not so far from Ellen's house)
Hot fix 2
- Now befriended Cubebots ask for a Battery and not for Recycled Material
- A Cubebots Lodge and a Solar Power Station are available now as blueprints in the Farmer's shop (not craftable items)
- A Cheese Maker can produce Goat Cheese
- Some of the suitcases' content have been changed
- Pig cages have been replaced with new ones (winter zone)
- From now on Save Game options are disabled in tutorial
- Sheep stopped displaying quest indicators
- Goats want Pet Food instead of Acorns
- Cubebots Lodge can be moved back to your inventory
Hot fix 3
- All feathers can now be picked up from start of game
- Boars have a new avatar instead the old, slightly inaccurate one
- Lilly now sells all kind of seeds (game progress unlocks more)
- Adjusted plants description
- Fixed infinite honey production
- Hollyhock plant fixed - the final stage of growth doesn’t make the plant to appear as it’s gone
- Player can now sleep several times in a row
- Tutorial Chicken Coop can be crafted every time you play through a tutorial
- Now when you receive Recycled Material it lands where it supposed to (the Recycled Material counter) instead of ending up in your inventory
Coming Soon:
Creative Mode
Map Fast Travel
Food Buffs
Sunken City final zone
Language Editions
Full Pad Support
Coming after full release:
Hard mode
New improved undergrounds
Bugs/Problems reports:
Please report all bugs here:
https://steamcommunity.com/app/1472660/discussions/0/3184612855374204601/
If your game crashes/save games vanish/items vanish from map please report it here so we can help you:
https://steamcommunity.com/app/1472660/discussions/0/3184612220385568801/
We are still working on vanishing farm bugs and we have most likely found a solution, additionally we will write a new script that will automatically restore all your stuff if it disappears without your interactions so this problem should be fixed entirely in following days.
Thanks and see you later this week with another update!
Changed depots in nightly branch