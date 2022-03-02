Patch 1.2: Fixing some issues

Hello there,

[Spoiler ahead]

Today we corrected some issues with the humming monster who wouldn't show up anymore after the encounter with the librarian or the cook, you also no longer have to redo the scene with the puppet master everytime you fall down through the hole of the attic, we moved the place of the little bottle of dye for it to be more visible and we corrected a typo at the end of the game... bye sweatheart hello sweetheart! We're still working on you feedbacks and we surely will have other fixes coming up.

Thank you again and see you soon !