 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Au-Delà update for 2 March 2022

Patch 1.2: Fixing some issues

Share · View all patches · Build 8301636 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello there,

[Spoiler ahead]

Today we corrected some issues with the humming monster who wouldn't show up anymore after the encounter with the librarian or the cook, you also no longer have to redo the scene with the puppet master everytime you fall down through the hole of the attic, we moved the place of the little bottle of dye for it to be more visible and we corrected a typo at the end of the game... bye sweatheart hello sweetheart! We're still working on you feedbacks and we surely will have other fixes coming up.

Thank you again and see you soon !

Changed files in this update

Au-Delà Content Depot 1571661
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.