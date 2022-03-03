Alpha 0.7.3 is already available!

Hello dear players!

We have released the Alpha 0.7.3 update. This update we have added two turrets, small and powerful. The simplest turret can be built after the first wave, and a heavy turret has the greatest damage and the highest cost.

Also, the game had a large optimization of the code and physics of the game engine, which gave a good increase. At the moment, many players will be much more comfortable playing, since a large number of enemies will not significantly reduce performance. In the future, we plan to continue optimizing heavy sections of code so that the processor requirements are less.

Some waves have been changed, the number of bosses in some waves has been reduced and the amount for passing some waves has been increased so that players can play more comfortably.

We hope that you will like this change in the game balance!

Thank you for being with us and we wish you a pleasant game!