Release v 1.0.0 BigPatch #3(+Resolution solved)

fixed:

--Corrections in Russian localization

--Improved game stability during war

--Fixed crash from troop training and the presence of the law "Military department in academies"

--"Angle trading" fixed

--It is no longer possible to build many buildings on top of each other in one turn with quick clicks

--Fixed crashes from two religious abilities

--The game is adapted for all resolutions (hooray)

--City bar no longer crashes on some resolutions

--Fixed 2 sorties caused by moving and attacking units

--Food in the resource bar can no longer go into minus

--Stabilized cultural expansion

--Additional trade nodes no longer appear when re-entering the game

--Accept the Liberum veto only if there is a Parliament

--Coal localization fixed

Changes:

--Charts (f1-f3) it was decided to cut to improve stability and optimization

New:

--Added deleting saves in the main menu

--If the save version is old, it will be written in the menu

--Cities are now highlighted

balance:

-- Population growth has been reduced

--Damage of ranged units in the attack has become less

--The growth of capitalists has decreased by 3.75 times

-- Population consumption of wood and stone blocks reduced by 2 times