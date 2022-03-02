Release v 1.0.0 BigPatch #3(+Resolution solved)
fixed:
--Corrections in Russian localization
--Improved game stability during war
--Fixed crash from troop training and the presence of the law "Military department in academies"
--"Angle trading" fixed
--It is no longer possible to build many buildings on top of each other in one turn with quick clicks
--Fixed crashes from two religious abilities
--The game is adapted for all resolutions (hooray)
--City bar no longer crashes on some resolutions
--Fixed 2 sorties caused by moving and attacking units
--Food in the resource bar can no longer go into minus
--Stabilized cultural expansion
--Additional trade nodes no longer appear when re-entering the game
--Accept the Liberum veto only if there is a Parliament
--Coal localization fixed
Changes:
--Charts (f1-f3) it was decided to cut to improve stability and optimization
New:
--Added deleting saves in the main menu
--If the save version is old, it will be written in the menu
--Cities are now highlighted
balance:
-- Population growth has been reduced
--Damage of ranged units in the attack has become less
--The growth of capitalists has decreased by 3.75 times
-- Population consumption of wood and stone blocks reduced by 2 times
