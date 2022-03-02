Patch 1.0302.01

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey gamers,

We have just gone live with our latest patch. Hopefully this will help most issues we have seen, But make sure to reach out to us on the community posts if you have an issue.

Implemented on-going performance issue fixes with ultra settings.

Reinstated no access to the tunnel during The Lady.

It is no longer possible to use the lighter during the final scene.

Fixed a block that could occur when leaving the basement during one of Giulia's inner monologues.

Clouds have been optimized further. They have been removed when 'effect quality' is set to low for improved performance.

Added and reworked some object LOD's for improved performance.

Added a new paper note to the tunnel which was originally blank.

Fixed vibration while using Mouse and Keyboard if 'Vibration' is disabled.

Improved visibility for the observation icons for Lapo grave and the watering can.

Fixed a block that could occur if you entered the darkroom while holding the lighter during The Graveyard chapter.

Improved shadows for medium quality with no impact to performance.

Fixed a crash caused by launching the game in Windowed Mode on some PC set-ups.

Optimised some 4K terrain textures to improve performance.

Optimized the terrain under bridge fixing vertex issues.

Optimized grass at low and medium quality settings to improve performance.

The team are already working on the next patch and we will keep you informed of when it lands.

Feel free to tag us in let's play videos. We would love to see more of the communities impressions.

You can still catch the all the episodes of Martha Uncovered on our You Tube Page. Hit subscribe to never miss an episode again.