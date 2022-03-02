War in Ukraine

Hello dearest community!

For the past few days, I have also been following the news of the horrific act of Russian aggression in Ukraine, the shelling of civilian buildings, hospitals and the threat of weapons of mass destruction.

I feel sadness and deep respect for the Ukrainians, who are heroically fighting against the numerical superiority. I was in this beautiful country a few years ago, walked for 2 weeks in their charming mountains, met friendly people and tasted their excellent cuisine. They have a lot to fight for.

Last weekend, I sent 2 months of average income from the Russian and Belarusian regions to Člověk v tísni (People in Need), a non-profit organization that will use the money to help the most vulnerable people in Ukraine.

I condemn the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

I stand behind Ukraine.

If you can, please help this war-afflicted country.

Take care,

Jan