A new battle season has started!

Come one, come all! The bravest, wisest and noblest champions of the Sphere are invited to participate in a new battle season!

What is a battle season?

The battle season is a number of challenges that can be completed to earn progress points. Accumulating progress points will give you sets of useful or even unique rewards. For example, completing the first battle season will grant you a unique mount - and participating in it will earn you new magnificent titles, useful consumables, special elixirs, illusions and more.

I’m in game! Where do I sign up?

Each of your characters will see an invitation window when you enter the game for the first time after the season starts. Click the “Begin season” button to join. Afterwards you will be able to access the season window by clicking the icon next to the mini-map.

What should I be doing?

Open the season window to see the list of tasks. Some of these challenges can be completed daily and some are available only once per season. The one-time challenges are arranged as quest chains (complete the current task to unlock the next one), but all challenge groups are available to you from the very beginning.

I want more rewards and challenges!

We hear you! You can buy a premium pass to access more challenges and receive additional rewards for the progress points you accumulate. Aside from that, the premium pass increases the amount of battle experience (i. e. progress points) that you earn. A premium pass needs only to be purchased once per season and is valid for all characters on your account.

Can I receive my rewards right away?

Yes! If you are bored with challenges, you can speed up your progress and immediately access rewards by purchasing levels (a set number of progress points) directly.

How long does this season last? What if I complete it faster?

The battle season lasts two months and contains 50 progress levels, but the swiftest players can access 50 more! Once you complete the main challenges you will receive a box every 5 levels and a chest every 4 levels on top of that assuming you purchased a premium pass. You can obtain differerent useful things from them.

Get all the gifts!

Good luck!