Past Fate Patch 0.3.5 is now live
Patch 0.3.5 makes improvements to combat and social aspect of the game. Enemy targeting now properly locks to target and you should no longer go past enemy when attacking.
Social aspect of the game got changes as you can now invite your friends to your group. Chat improvements have been made and we added nameplates on top of player characters. Nameplates are optional and can be turned off in social settings located on chat panel as cogwheel icon.
Past Fate now also properly shows your Steam display names on chat and on nameplates.
Players can now also form guilds of their own. Keep in mind guild system is still in really early phase of testing.
We also added Raspberries and blueberries to the game, by collecting these players can eat them to regain health or use them to craft potions.
Game Improvements and changes summary:
- Combat has been fixed and should now properly lock on target and rotate according to enemy movements.
- Chat improvements
- Nameplates added for player characters, these can be turned off in social settings
- Social settings added located on chat panel as cogwheel icon
- Group and guilds added, keep in mind guilds are still on really early on testing phase
- More collectibles including raspberries, blueberries and iron ore.
- More crafting materials added including iron bar so players can now make iron armors!
Changed files in this update