Past Fate Patch 0.3.5 is now live

Patch 0.3.5 makes improvements to combat and social aspect of the game. Enemy targeting now properly locks to target and you should no longer go past enemy when attacking.

Social aspect of the game got changes as you can now invite your friends to your group. Chat improvements have been made and we added nameplates on top of player characters. Nameplates are optional and can be turned off in social settings located on chat panel as cogwheel icon.

Past Fate now also properly shows your Steam display names on chat and on nameplates.

Players can now also form guilds of their own. Keep in mind guild system is still in really early phase of testing.

We also added Raspberries and blueberries to the game, by collecting these players can eat them to regain health or use them to craft potions.



Game Improvements and changes summary: