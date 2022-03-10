Dev Diary #90 - Update 1.5.1 🪔

Greetings!

Royal Court has been out for a while now, and it’s been great to see everything you’ve done with it - fascinating Coat of Arms designs, impressive courts, intriguing cultural hybrids… keep it coming!

Seeing how creative you are with the new tools gives us a lot of energy!

The CoA designer has even given rise to a CK3 Heraldry Reddit board! If you want to check it out, here's a link: https://www.reddit.com/r/CKHeraldry

We also want to show some of the fantastic CoA creations we've seen over the past weeks right here in the DevDiary, of course! Feel free to check a few of them on our forums.

The CoA designer has even given rise to a CK3 Heraldry Reddit board! If you want to check it out, here’s a link: https://www.reddit.com/r/CKHeraldry

We also want to show some of the fantastic CoA creations we’ve seen over the past weeks right here in the DevDiary, of course! Feel free to check a few of them on our forums.

In the team, we’ve been hard at work on the upcoming 1.5.1 update - there’s a lot in it (check out the changelog below)!

We’ve been following your reports and listening to your feedback. We’re addressing many issues, and we’re even adding some more content! Here are a few examples of new stuff we’re adding:

▲ Firstly, we've spent a lot of time improving the lighting and shadows of all court scenes.

Here's a sample of a few rooms (before is to the left, after to the right):

▲ We're also adding some more artifact 3D models, of which the Throne of Solomon truly towers above the rest!

▲ We're adding some new events, here's a sample (don't want to spoil everything, of course!):

▲ And here’s the changelog 1.5.1:

###################

Balance

###################

AI's will now leave factions more quickly when they are pleased with you as their liege

AI's will no longer press factions for Claimants they like if they also like their current liege a lot, with a decreasing chance at higher opinions (the AI will be less likely to press a claimant they have 80 opinion of if they have 60 opinion of their liege, for example)

The AI now considers Faith Hostility when selecting claimants

AI vassals are now more likely to offer a gift when paying homage

Added a Game Rule (Empire Obscurity) that makes empires that control below 20% of their De Jure counties be destroyed. This should solve empires sticking around forever as micro-realms.

Boosted the control gain from requesting Bailiffs from your Liege in a Petition

Corrected the modifiers of the Cup of Jamshid

Forcing same vote by using a hook on an elector will now last 100 years instead of 5

It's now much harder to invite Inspired people to your court, and practically impossible to invite anyone who's currently being sponsored

Landless AI's will now try to equip artifacts you gift them via the interaction (depending on rarity)

Only House Heads will now demand the return of artifacts if there's only a house claim

Strategy Lifestyle bonus to Skirmishers has been moved to the Hit and Run Perk

The AI now has a 5 year cooldown towards asking to educate the players children if the player refuses

The AI will no longer demand artifacts from players they like a lot, and will no longer keep asking after you've refused once

The Chaste trait now only reduces Seduction scheme power

The Development progress from the Industrious Cultural Tradition is now applied at most once a year

The Holy Site of Qayaliq now gives Archer Cavalry bonuses

The Jousting Lists and Archery Ranges Duchy Buildings now give bonuses to camel, elephant, and archer cavalry

The Parthian Tactics perk now boosts Elephant and Camel cavalry

The Prestige gained from the Architect trait when it's boosted via cultural traditions have been changed from 50% to a flat +0.5/month

The War Camps and Hunting Grounds buildings now give Horse Archer bonuses

Tweaked various factors in the war for England, in order to reduce the chances of Harold winning

AI now moves capital to London on victory in Norman conquest, if possible

Northern Lords legacies can now be gotten by dynasts of any culture descendent from Norse as well as Norse culture itself.

Sacred Childbirth now grants piety each time a child is born and considers Pregnant a virtuous trait

Rebalanced artifact gift opinion gain

Tribal Kings and Emperors can now access the Royal Court, but it plays differently:

The 'Expected Grandeur' is always the same as their current Grandeur level. It cannot be above or below.

All Amenity Levels except the first two are blocked if playing Tribal

Amenity Costs are greatly increased if tribal (it was trivially cheap)

They only have access to one Court Type: Tribal. This one can be kept if feudalizing, but it doesn't give many benefits, and the AI will switch out of it fairly quickly.

All Tutorials and Game Concepts now mention Tribals and the differences they have

Several events that were ill-fitting for tribals will not appear for them (i.e. founding new City holdings)

###################

AI

###################

A unit stack wanting to resupply will spread out its subunit stacks into neighboring provinces even though said provinces might not allow resupplying, in order to try and avoid attrition.

AI should take player units into account for supply situation when selecting target province.

AI stops to raise levies with very small amount of troops

Allow units to ignore hostile attrition as a last resort when moving to a target in a neighboring county.

Added missing check for if a unit is moving or not when calculating troop strength for supply.

For combat evaluation, only count available subunit stacks if they are close enough.

If the main subunit stack is already moving, then don't deny being available for order because some units are still technically sieging.

Desperate AI will be more bold when selecting targets near enemy units, or when engaging enemy units.

Ignore non-castle provinces when giving extra score to province targets near the war goal area.

In Great Holy Wars the AI will be more focused on fighting about the war goal and less likely to shy away from confrontation due to numerical weakness.

Instructed the AI to adjust its court amenity spending in a more responsive manner

AI will no longer go to war for artifacts that are below masterwork, cursed or that it cannot use (like toys).

Lowered the AI cooldown on Pay Homage to 2 years from 3

Blocked the AI from overspending in Hold Court events

Fixed an issue where AI's could get stuck and never go home after a raid

###################

Performance

###################

Significantly improved the performance of all portraits in the game

Improved the performance of the Throne Room scenes

###################

Interface

###################

Add check boxes for flipping coat of arm emblems in detail edit mode

Budget tooltip entry on liege taxes are now shown as a breakdown instead of being within the budget tooltip

Fixed too low left margin for crown authority buttons

Recruited prisoners can now be forced to Take the Vows when Negotiating Release

When gifting an Artifact, the entry will now show if it is equipped

Added a prestige icon to council task descs

Empty court positions you cannot hire are now correctly sorted to the bottom of the list

Dead characters now have a skull next to their age

Renamed the Court tab to Courtiers to differentiate between it and Royal Court

Made text labels have more correct margins.

Cleaned up margins and spacings in the Faith View.

Changed the standard window margins so they no longer overlap the vertical lines at the sides of the window.

###################

Art

###################

Significantly improved the lighting and shadows in all throne rooms

Fixed CoA on shield artifacts being mirrored when displayed in the Royal Court

Added unique icons for all different types of inspirations

Added a new set of Legwear for Arabic clothes sets

Added unique art for the Throne of Solomon

Olifant now has a unique 3D appearance

African and Norse swords now have unique 3D appearance

Steppe Axes now have a unique 3D appearance

African Axes now have a unique 3D appearance

Steppe Maces now have a unique 3D appearance

Mediterranean Maces and Axes now have a unique 3D appearance

Added several new 2D icons to artifacts

Changed which texture quality settings are used on each preset level in the graphics settings menu so that the highest preset default to using the highest quality textures

Made it so that orthodox priests should always have a beard

Adjusted eyelids that were sometimes causing characters to have overly “squinty” eyes

Added a hybrid culture art pattern for options that can mix from two different cultures

Added unique CoA for HRE that reformed Roman Empire

###################

Localization

###################

Fixed error string in spanish inspiration sponsored toast

Fixed duplicate chinese character issue in court grandeur rank text

Fixed the alliance popup string in spanish to use correct custom loc

Fixed Spanish warning message for player marriage and betrothal status

Fixed broken string in spanish for inspiration

Fixed spanish localisation for intrigue window

Fixed 2nd and 3rd tier of beauty traits sharing Hermoso localization in Spanish, 2nd tier is now Atractivo

###################

Game Content

###################

Added an additional event for losing language when reached cap for max known

Added notification, personal artifact claim, and prestige loss after losing a war banner in battle

Added three additional hunt events

Added three additional Feast events about artifacts

Added a new yearly event about medieval football

Added a new martial lifestyle event about improvised weapons

Added a new Skulduggery lifestyle event about siege tactics

Added a new Intimidation lifestyle event about a forest of corpses

Added the establish Yamagate of Samarkand decision

Added a new set of events surrounding the Athletic trait

Added a new event for characters with the Lisp trait

Added an event where you can combine a relic artifact with a weapon artifact

Added the 'Passion Play' theology lifestyle event

Added a new murder save event about artifacts

Added two hostile scheme ongoing events about knowing languages

Added the Establish Theravada Faith Event Chain to the Burmese region

Added the Olifant artifact as a new artifact that can be found by adventurers

###################

User Modding

###################

Added can_pick trigger to Court Amenities

Added equip_artifact_to_owner effect

Added equip_artifact_to_owner_replace effect

Added unequip_artifact_from_owner effect

Court scene editor will now save only current active scene and not overwrite all the other variants

Allow setting any angle for pitch in court scene settings

Add light type controls to court scene editor

Add indications for lights that are enabled and with shadows

Add shadow fade per light source

Add shadow settings as sliders to scene editor

Allow shadow depth fade factor to be influenced by a define

Allow lights be affected by all shadows according to a define

Fix the has_icon trigger not correctly detecting a faith's icon

Fix the past_holder list builder being incorrectly registered as anyany

Added a debug interaction for taking an artifact

###################

Databases

###################

Added Karelian culture in counties between Finnish and Bjarmian

Added more straits connecting Zeeland to surrounding counties

Adding missing accents to French titles

Fixed death date of Konrad Wettin

Fixed gaps in history of Sunni caliphs

Improved historical setup of Sankt Gallen

Yughur is a now divergence of the Uyghur culture

Öngüd is a now divergence of the Shatuo culture

Added Ayneha language for Sorko, Gaw, & Songhai to model one of their major gulfs from the other major cultural blocks of the western Sahel

Added in Rasad, the mother of the Fatimid Caliph in 1066.

Cleaned up loose characters in the Chola dynasty tree.

Reverted Uxkull to being on the Latvian side of the river

Made Ostmark/Brandenburg, Meissen, and Lausitz default names Polabian, changing to German

Lubeck and Mecklenburg now use Slavic names as default and change to German

Remove anachronistic names in Russia/Central Asia

Kanuri now speak Tubu (Saharan) rather than Chadic language

Muslim Volga Bolghars are now Clan instead of Feudal in 1066

Fixed typo in name of Otranto

Fixed two counties sharing name Naissos, and added Niš as a Slavic name for the real one

Fixed inconsistent transliteration of Rashka, and name of its capital barony

Replaced erroneous Wallachian Bolghar rulers in 867 with Vlachs

Fixed misplaced Irish strait graphics between Carrickfergus and Wigtown

Fixed historical ruler of Hörðaland, now is correct Eirikr

Fatimah is now guaranteed pious traits

Renamed Wilhelmshaven to more historical Jever

Changed Bulgarian Warrior Culture tradition to Stand and Fight

Added Croatian to history of Bulgarian and made Vlach formation later

Capital of Bulgaria is now Preslav in 867

Extended Avar settlement of Balaton in 867

Early bookmark Polish duchies now have tribal names

Nupe culture now speak East Kwa language

Fixed names of Petropavl and Petropavolsk

Changed the english name of Kiev to Kyiv

Renamed Courland to Curonia

Nizhny Novgorod is now called Obran Osh unless Russian, rather than only if Finnic

Fixed leftover Russian Slovianskan chief in 1066

Fixed Finnic Russian overlaps in 1066

Updated culture around Provence/Savoy borders to reflect Occitan and Frankish dialect spreads

Fixed Pecheneg feudal rulers at start

Tied Syriac culture to Nestorian faith in both bookmarks

Fixes for missing Mayzadids, Syrian borders in 1066, incorrect duke of Cappadocia in 1066, and more

Fixed titles used by Arpitan hybrid culture from Anjou to Provence

Fixed some Siguic counties which should have been Bidaic

Fixed some Mashriqi counties which should have been Bedouin

Improved historical cultural setup of Estonia/Latvia

Charleroi renamed to Dinant

Adjusted Empire borders in the area formerly covered by the South Baltic Empire

Improved historical setup of Langres, moved county to Duchy of Burgundy

Added more name equivalencies, mostly Sicilian

Added missing accents to French titles

Improved historical/cultural setup of Sicily in 1066

Sicilian culture now hybridizes in 950, to prevent it stating in 1066 that it hybridized in 700 when it doesn't exist in 867

Orissa is now a Kingdom at start in 1066

Added the Baudh Bhanjas in Kinjali Mandali in 1066

Fixed the Somavamsi family tree, and another branch of the Somavamsi dynasty now holds the western part of the kingdom in 1066.

Added the Chikitiki Gangas in Swetaka Mandala in 1066.

Qocho's vassals should now be Feudal instead of Clan

Updated the Unite the West Slavs decision to give you the West-Slavia title

Zurvanism is now a doctrine for Zoroastrians rather than a distinct faith

Added Behafaridism as a Zoroastrian faith

Changed Polabia to be named Sorbia by default

Fixed some historical Georgian Bagrationi characters remaining Armenian

Remodeled Ari faith, added historical figures in Burma, adjusted pre-existing ones

Switched Ari's color to 'roasted plum'

Cathars no longer believe in ritual suicide and now believe in reincarnation

Renamed Consolementum to Endura

Ivar the Boneless is now the youngest son of Ragnarr rather than the oldest

Gave Neftegorsk a more appropriate name

Moved Hereward and Turdifa to Count Baldwin of Flanders' court. Adjusted Hereward's traits and gave him a pressed claim on Cambridgeshire. Added "the Wake" nickname.

Removed Anglo-Saxon id 90029 = 'Edith' was the name of Hereward's mother, not his wife. Added Dutch id (pending) = 'Turfida' was his actual wife, raised in Saint-Omer.

Added a dynasty for Hereward the Wake

###################

Bugfixes

###################

Fixed a lot of various issues with Hold Court events which were caused by subsequent events sometimes 'stealing' characters from those ahead in the queue

Fixed some cases when a royal court owner dies but events are still in progress, avoiding soft-locks when visiting "dead" royal courts

Council task events should now fire again as intended

Fixed Prince Electors needing to hold titles as their primary to vote

Fixed Gradient Borders not updating when they should

Fixed cultural divergence bonuses not updating until you reload the game

Children will no longer vie for their lieges attention in Getting Ahead event

Defender value in sieges should no longer become insanely high due to changing underlying factors, and sieges should no longer lose progress when the total value falls under current progress.

Don't open the decision view behind the court scene when you try to hold court, just open the one decision detail view we need and close just that.

Electors will no longer rate themselves based on rank under Saxon Elective

Estonians should now have access to Varangian Adventures for owners of Northern Lords

Fix add_achievement_variable_effect not incrementing variables properly causing the "Seductive" achievement to never fire.

Fix becoming malnourished sending the toast you became obese instead.

Fix pending interactions not expiring after the timer runs out.

Fix the culture head learning sometimes being out of date in the culture window UI.

Fix the hold court decision window being empty if you use a two step decision, like commission artifact, and then open the royal court view.

Fix the no cooldown option in hybridizing cultures not correctly applying.

Fixed Blackmail interaction being unavailable forever if someone you were blackmailing died before they replied

Fixed Go Outside! event firing for celibate characters

Fixed Ruler Designed characters receiving banners of historical dynasties they replaced

Fixed Slovianskan adventurers being more likely to find Roog artifacts

Fixed Sultanate of Rum decision disappearing if capital was in Syria

Restore the Papacy in Rome should now be less hidden

Fixed all Anglo-Saxon counties forcibly converting to Scots if their ruler owned any counties in Scotland

Fixed being able to choose medical treatment for other character's prisoners

Fixed being able to use Revoke Title on characters you have a truce with, and thereby avoid truce by forcing war

Fixed broken name in artifacts made from deceased pets

Fixed characters living in foreign realms being invited to feasts, and having such a good time they never go back

Fixed creating a new cadet branch not granting claims on dynasty banner

Fixed duplicate Gauthier de Brienne and dynasty

Fixed mismatched triggers in Civic Rivalry event

Fixed end of partition of Danelaw and England giving Scandinavian Elective and Danelaw CoA to non-Scandinavians

Fixed house banner appearing twice in new court event if not a dynasty head

Fixed ill characters wearing helmets and coifs with their nighties

Fixed issues caused by being able to Petition Liege or Pay Homage while your own court events were awaiting input

Fixed lieges who refuse petitions losing opinion of themselves

Fixed misleading dynasty trigger in Archduchy of Austria decision

Fixed missing loc, empty councils blocking decision, and other minor issues with Petition Liege

Fixed not being able gift Dynasty Banners to their Dynasty Head

Fixed rewards and text in The King of Livonia event

Fixed some Electors being excluded as Candidates due to low rank under Feudal Elective succession

Fixed some anachronistic title names in Slovenia

Fixed toast from Urban Development stating a Temple is being built instead of a City

Fixed issues with scopes in Hero of the Frontier event

Improved display of Found Witch Coven decision requirements

Fixed clerical gender in Unconventional Preacher event

Holy Orders can now raise themselves when at war or pledged to a Great Holy War

Information Brokering event no longer includes known secrets of your own children's parentage

Missing text in the automatic law change notification should be corrected

Unified Songhai color

The follow up event of the Cadastre is not hiding in the court view anymore

Angelicas Ring will no longer be stored on the floor if found and brought to court by an adventurer

Improved tooltip for elective score required to change a character's vote

Fixed electors voting themselves based on education

Fixed Estonian characters using non-Estonian names in bookmarks

Fixed perspective of Introduce New Fashion cooldown trigger

Achievement Delusions of Grandeur requirements now work properly

Adjusted the achievement ‘The True Royal Court’ to have more intuitive triggers

Adjusted effect of performance-enhancing drugs

Children should now always lose their childhood traits/guardians upon reaching 16 years of age

Claim wars started via Hold Court events no longer cost prestige to declare

Corrected incorrectly saved scopes in Cupbearer/Bodyguard/Food Taster murder save events

Count only available innovations for progress towards the next era

Executing prisoners should no longer sometimes apply stress twice for the same trait.

Fix enable/disable light source checkbox in court scene editor

Fixed an instance of missing loc in a seduction event if the target was a wanderer

Fixed an issue with Claimant factions constantly forming/disbanding under certain circumstances

Fixed an issue with the 'The Northerner Menace' event where it could fire for invalid wars

Fixed button sometimes missing the name of an executioner in Public Accusation event

Fixed incorrect reference to the Bedchamber event picture

Fixed issue that would sometimes cause a bad tooltip for executing prisoners when execution happened due to an event choice

The game now tells you that vassals cannot become executioners

Fixed several hybrid names incorrectly looking for Saxon culture rather than Anglo-Saxon

Fixed the Beta Israel achievement being available to ruler designed characters

Fixed the referenced character sometimes being wrong in the text for the outcome events of the rival duel event chain

Hide ghost widgets visible for few frames when game map just appears on screen

If a scheme is exposed, your spymaster won't reveal themselves as the plotter anymore

Lowborn characters with a lowborn liege will no longer pretend like they're nobles for purposes of 'marrying down'

Republican Legacy is now properly categorized as a Regional Tradition

Restore missing shortcuts in the tooltips for side panel buttons in HUD

Revoking a lease should now only give stress once

The 'Land of the Bow' Tradition is now properly available to cultures with the East African Heritage

The Hybrid Culture notification will now only show up if you're in diplomatic range of the founder

The Inventory button is now hidden for dead characters

The standard seduction outcome event now uses the bedchamber background

The traditions Mountaineer Ruralism and Mountain Homes are now properly mutually exclusive

Vassals will no longer show up in court and complain about having imprisoned their own relatives

Visigothic Culture now starts with Visgothic Codes

You can no longer game over if your designated heir becomes a monk, eunuch or otherwise invalid for inheritance

You can now click the button to adopt a Court Language in the Culture View

You can now only rename children that are your close family, no more renaming any child in the world!

FP1 traditions should no longer show up if they're impossible to take

Celebrating another culture should no longer have missing effects

Excluded children from trying to murder you in The Timely Artifact

Fixed issues with A Sweet Farewell event

Fixed Marble Scepter using bone visuals, now use regalia

Fixed pagan faiths losing their court chaplain titles when reformed

A Shadow in the Night should no longer show percent chances of nothing

Fixed hunt hide/skull event not firing if no skull was available to make it more common, and improved/fixed other issues with hunt events

Fixed OOS caused by duplicate players

Fixed another rare OOS

That’s it for this time, we hope you’ll enjoy the changes we’re making in 1.5.1!