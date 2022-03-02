HOPE V19 is live!

Hopefully this version fixes the black screen bug, but if you do encounter it please let us know. It helps a lot!

Please let us know if you encounter it after updating to V19.

Other features include:

Bug fix for black screen

Time of day is now automatically adjusted for every environment

The meditation mode unlocks all locations, allowing you to meditate in the location of your choice without needing to unlock anything. Just go in and relax.

I started working on the STORY MODE, which will be coming soon, where you will use a bow as your primary weapon in an effort to free the dragons from the bad thoughts that have captured them.

The system of saving has been adjusted

I removed the building blocks mechanic from the game and archived it for future use, since it does not fit with the vision of the game and needs a lot more polishing before you guys can use it.

BRAND NEW MOVEMENT SYSTEM! Instead of teleporting, you can walk with the joystick stuck, rotate in place, or shoot an arrow at teleportation orbs to travel long distances.

In the coming weeks, we will mainly work on the story mode of Hope, to get it to a point where you can try it out.

As always, I would like to thank you for your patience, feedback, and support. You are truly helping to make this game better for everyone.