Beta channel is open

The test channel has been opened and can be switched in the beta version of the property page



Today, the sprain of the shoulder has basically been healed. During the period, I have been writing code with one arm, so no major new functions have been added, mainly to fix bugs

Changelog

Add multiple wireless network card switching function, you can switch multiple network cards in the WiFi list, after connecting to WiFi, you can display the IP address mac address and the connection rate of the wireless network card

Add the color display function of the myfinder tray list, which can be turned on in the preferences - myfinder general. This option has not yet been translated, and other languages will still display Chinese Added Bluetooth 4.0 low-power device power display function, after connection, the connected device power can be displayed in myfinder

Optimize the rendering of the Bluetooth list and fix the crash problem Optimize the rendering of dock icons, change back to the old way of rendering one icon per window, increase memory to save video memory, and prevent crashes Optimize the rendering of the myfinder button and window interface, and fix the problem that the image sharpening is not displayed after the graphics card settings of the previous version are turned on Add icons to the dock to remove duplicate checks, and you can add an unlimited number of the same icon. The myfinder tray list icon is refreshed in real time, and the display error problem of the tray icon in the previous version is fixed Fix the problem that the input method menu of the previous version displays redundant input methods, and fix the problem that the input method menu does not refresh after adding or deleting input methods Fix the problem that the dock icon or myfinder icon occasionally disappears in the previous version

Note: The beta version may be unstable and crash frequently

Current beta known issues

dock icon disappears when dragging and dropping

About Bluetooth power: At present, it is not supported to display the power of airpods earphones. Because the design of Apple devices is not a unified standard, it cannot display the power at present. I use Samsung headphones to display the power. I can buy an airpods in a few days. ear and charging case.

The power of Bluetooth 2.0 devices can theoretically be displayed, but there is a problem that the port of the Bluetooth device is occupied. In short, the power can be displayed after connecting from the myfinder Bluetooth, but if you use the system settings to connect to Bluetooth or the mydockfinder program restarts, it will prompt the port of the Bluetooth device to be occupied. . At present, this problem has not been solved, so the function of battery display has not been added.

Due to limited technical capabilities, the Bluetooth device will not be disconnected at present, so there is no disconnect function.

If the myfinder icon or window is not displayed after startup, you can turn off the image sharpening function in the graphics card settings

