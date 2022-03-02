Instruments of Destruction is NOW AVAILABLE!

After a slight miscalculation on the release time (had it set too early), the game is now available for purchase. There's a 10% launch discount that will last for one week, then it'll be the regular price of $19.99.

The current version is 0.103c, but I expect that to change multiple times throughout the rest of the week. I'll be on the lookout for any bugs/problems/issues/etc, so please use the forums to post feedback/bugs/etc. I've been active on them and will continue to be for a long time. There are a few pinned posts to help get you started, and I'll add new ones as needed.

The first large update will be focused on vehicle sharing, but I hope to add more test islands before that update, and may add more showcase vehicles as well in the coming days. New parts are less likely though, as there's plenty to use already. I will be keeping a list, however, so send all your part ideas through the forums or email.

This is the biggest game I've ever launched solo, so it's a nerve-wracking day, but I'm going to try to enjoy it as much as I can. I'll see you on the forums! Happy vehicle building and structure demolishing!