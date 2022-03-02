The Custom Puzzles Update

Custom Puzzles Are Here!

You'll now be able to import any image you have stored locally into the game to create your very own custom puzzles!

Anything that you can do with included puzzles can also be done with custom puzzles, including creating puzzles of any size and hanging completed puzzles on the wall.

How to Access Custom Puzzles

To access this new feature all you need to do is own any of the DLC packs:

Patch Notes:

Added new category to "Select New Puzzle" selection: "Custom Puzzle"

Added file browser to import images to Custom Puzzle category

Made adjustments to UI for Saved Puzzles to make categories more clear for "Autosave, Manual, Completed"

Fixed issue where saved puzzle icons would sometimes be clipped at edge of scroll box

Fixed aspect ratio of icons for hanging wall puzzles UI

Happy Puzzling! ːLIS_pixel_heartː