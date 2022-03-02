Dev blog 108 - Improving the Ultimates

This post was written by Will, our VFX artist.

Hi, Will here! Today I'm talking about some of the exciting work I have been tasked with.

When I joined there was a very large backlog of effects the team wanted to have created or tweaked and it has been my great honor to go through and rework and reinvigorate the games already existing effects.

My most recent task however has been to come up with a new way to represent a very dangerous interaction for players; the prepared ultimate abilities of our Abominations. This is a place where the team feels the peril of the abilities were not being shown clearly enough to our players. I was as such given the freedom and time to really explore some options and come out with an effect that fulfills 3 key criteria.

Players know at a glance that the enemy is building up to a powerful attack. Players should feel like they must deal with the impending threat in some way (either by focusing down the enemy or running away from its impending attack) After the ability fires players should recognize how that attack was much more powerful than a regular attack.

To that objective here are a couple of gifs to show off the difference between the old and new Wail ability.

Before:



After:



We're making sure that all enemies that do a similar dangerous ability get a proper visual indicating so. This is all still work in progress, but at least it's a glimpse of what we're working on.

As always, be sure to let us know what you think, either on Steam or our Discord server!

Will