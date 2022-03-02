'THE VILLAGER RISE' Character Pack Now Available for Free!

The villagers are fed up with the evil overcoming their town, and with the help of the arriving priest, they have mustard the courage to take on the fight. Select your favorite Villager, pick up your Cross, and fight the evil united along side the holy priests!

NEW FEATURES

New Character Selection UI



The holy Priest are Now Select-able Characters.



3 New Playable Village Characters.



Village Map Adjusted for a Quicker Start [less repetition objectives]

Various Bugs Fixes and General Polish

We hope you like the game, please do review and help us out, and thank you for suggestions and feedback.

XP EXPERIENCE SYSTEM

is in the works. More News coming...

We want your thoughts, suggestions, Ideas for a new Map? Let Us Know!

We'd love to hear you thoughts for a new map, ideas for weapons, tools, game play, characters, etc... And maybe will try and add it to our next map idea. Please keep it related to the God/Horror Genre.

Follow us here on Steam or over at Twitter or Discord for Dev Blogs and regular updates.

https://twitter.com/HolyPurgeGame

https://discord.gg/AvkQWevrEK

Thank you and see you soon