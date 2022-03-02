 Skip to content

FORGOTTEN: THE GAME update for 2 March 2022

FORGOTTEN'S most anticipated update

Share · View all patches · Build 8299826 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Forgotten's most anticipated update is out!

SUBTITLES

A lot of people have been asking for subtitles so they have been finally added to the game.

ACHIEVEMENTS

We wanted to add achievements to the game for a while now so they are finally available.

BUG FIXES

  • Last item was hard to be picked up. This has been resolved.
  • Some framerate issues have been resolved.

DLC LAUNCH

The Soundtrack of Forgotten has officially launched and is available for purchase! If you want to support us you can buy a copy and have a closer listen to it.

The soundtrack includes

  • Music
  • Voice Lines
  • SFX
  • And some extra and unused stuff

Thank you for your patience, and enjoy.

-Out of Body Experience

