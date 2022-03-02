Forgotten's most anticipated update is out!
SUBTITLES
A lot of people have been asking for subtitles so they have been finally added to the game.
ACHIEVEMENTS
We wanted to add achievements to the game for a while now so they are finally available.
BUG FIXES
- Last item was hard to be picked up. This has been resolved.
- Some framerate issues have been resolved.
DLC LAUNCH
The Soundtrack of Forgotten has officially launched and is available for purchase! If you want to support us you can buy a copy and have a closer listen to it.
The soundtrack includes
- Music
- Voice Lines
- SFX
- And some extra and unused stuff
Thank you for your patience, and enjoy.
-Out of Body Experience