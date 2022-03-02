Forgotten's most anticipated update is out!

SUBTITLES

A lot of people have been asking for subtitles so they have been finally added to the game.

ACHIEVEMENTS

We wanted to add achievements to the game for a while now so they are finally available.

BUG FIXES

Last item was hard to be picked up. This has been resolved.

Some framerate issues have been resolved.

DLC LAUNCH

The Soundtrack of Forgotten has officially launched and is available for purchase! If you want to support us you can buy a copy and have a closer listen to it.

The soundtrack includes

Music

Voice Lines

SFX

And some extra and unused stuff

Thank you for your patience, and enjoy.

-Out of Body Experience