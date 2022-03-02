 Skip to content

Three Finger Battle Arena update for 2 March 2022

1500 Downloads, Bug Notes

2 March 2022

Hi everyone,

Thank you so much for playing so far! I never would have thought the game would do as well as it has already, if you like the game and are interested in supporting it you can join the Discord here:

Discord Link

Because of a bug, there will be a temporary thing where people can't join your server after the countdown is done, this is only until I can figure out how to fix the bug. If you want me to change the game back to how it was before, let me know in the Community Hub or on Discord.

List of fixed bugs:

Screen tearing for new players.

"In His Presence" Achievement not working.

If you find any bugs please report them.

