Sword Hime 1.91(The 4th major update Hotfix)

1.91 20220302 Hotfix

Added the quick clearance mode of the struggling system

Players can easily clear the level even if the monster is not injured as long as the left mouse button is pressed together with the space button

Added the function of automatic continuous playback of gallery animations Fixed the problem that the camera cannot be controlled in Stage4 Fixed the problem that the H4 and S4 of the 39th monster, the rope, and the limbs were dislocated Fixed the problem that there is no dynamic physical effect in the heroine's hair and clothes in the gallery Fixed the problem that the heroine did not close her mouth after oral sex with No. 68, 85 in the gallery Fixed the disappearance of monsters 112 and 118 in the gallery Fixed the problem of no sound when making love with NPC in the game Fixed the problem that the water could not be launched in Stage 1, 2, and 5 Fixed the problem that the 54th monster S0 had no props in the game Fixed the problem that the hand-held weapon did not disappear on No. 04, 09, 11, 13, 19, 21, 26, 29, 74, 75, 78 Fixed the invisible problem of skeleton NPC in Stage1 Fixed the problem that the H action of the 39th monster would not change in the game Fixed the problem that the sound effects of S0-S5 characters in the gallery did not change Modify the position of the gallery animation playback panel

1.90 The 4th major update

Added 85 insert actions Added 85 segments of insert dubbing Added 41 climax actions Added 41 climax dubbing Added 346 struggling actions Added 346 segments of struggling dubbing Added struggling system:

When the player is hit by the monster's H skill, it will enter a stunned state, during which time the player can press ESC to jump out

If you don't jump out before the stun ends, you will enter the struggling system

Players only need to quickly click the left mouse button to start struggling

The struggle mechanism has a total of 5 stages

After each stage is successfully challenged, it will immediately enter the next stage until the end of S5

During the struggle, the struggling animation will be played in sequence

The struggle between S1-S5 depends on how fast the player clicks

As long as the speed is fast enough, you can end the struggle process early, and then enjoy the struggle animation

Each stage of struggle becomes more and more difficult

After the struggle is successful, you can watch all struggle animations

If the struggle fails, it will jump back to the normal H animation playback

The difficulty of the struggle depends on the monster's HP

When the monster is full of blood and enters H, the difficulty of struggle is the highest, and a higher hand speed is required to clear the level

When the monster has half of its health remaining and enters H, the difficulty will be greatly reduced, and you can easily clear the level

struggling click range

The red frame is the valid click area

As long as the left mouse button is clicked in this area, it is valid



Added the M key as the escape button Fix the problem of alignment deviation Fix the problem that the No. 12 monster has no loop when walking and waiting Fix the problem that the leaf texture is not transparent after switching the transparency of the 34th monster Fix the problem that the sound adjustment is invalid Modify all scene light intensity Modify the climax action of monster numbers 1, 14, 18, 20, 39, 44, 47, 52, 54, 56, 57, 64, 65, 67, 69, 73, 81~90, 106~120 Modify the H animation playback mechanism:

Now H animation playback is changed to autoplay

Automatically play from H0 to H5 and then jump out at the end, the same logic as S0-S5

If you need to watch a single animation, you can click the animation button to play a single animation in a loop

Kazuya: After working overtime from 00:00 to 04:00 every day, I finally completed the fourth major update. I'm sorry for making you wait for a long time. Since I stayed up late and worked overtime, I'm not sure that this update has no bugs, although I have already checked it. 3 times, if you find any bug, please report it to me in the discussion area immediately, I will release the hotfix as soon as possible, the content of the hotfix will be updated directly on this announcement, and no new announcement will be issued.

My reply will be slower today, I want to have a good sleep, if it is not a fatal bug, please allow me to deal with it tomorrow