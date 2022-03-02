It’s fixed! №43

In this digest we would like to tell you about our continuing work on improvements and fixes in the game. You can find information about all updates that have been released in War Thunder on the website special section.

Fixed shooting through obstacles

The shell in any type of weapon in our game appears in the breech part of the barrel and from there will be directed towards the enemy. This mechanism allows you to make the mechanics of shooting realistic and is designed to prevent the shell from hitting the enemy through impenetrable obstacles.

In some cases and with some vehicles, this rule failed and the enemy who was close enough to a thin wall in the appropriate vehicle might shoot through that wall. Thanks to your bug reports we found such vehicles and fixed this issue.

Fixed turret rotation for spectators

This bug affected many game vehicles. For the spectator, the enemy rotating their commander’s periscope was displayed as the entire turret rotating. A pretty critical bug close attention was given to it, now it is fixed.

Removed a shell stuck in the cannon

One of the cool War Thunder features is the realistic shell models that “learned” in one of the last updates to get stuck in armour in case of non penetration. This mechanic worked so honestly that the shell might be stuck in the barrel but still appear to be hanging in the air in your sight.

To reconcile the game’s conventions and the desire for authenticity we eliminated the display of stuck shells when viewing through a gunner’s sight.

Ground vehicles

ADATS (M113) — armouring on the external fuel tanks has been increased from 12.7 to 44 mm.

ASRAD-R — armouring on the external fuel tanks has been increased from 12.7 to 44 mm.

SIDAM-25, SIDAM-25 (Mistral) — armouring on the external fuel tanks has been increased from 6 to 44 mm.

CM25 — armouring on the external fuel tanks has been increased from 4 to 44 mm.

ASU-85 — IR spotlight has been fixed.

BMP-3 — a bug has been fixed where the “Sodema” sight was displayed on the model without researching the corresponding modification.

Challenger 2, Challenger 2 (2F), Challenger 2 TES — description of the internal bulkheads has been corrected.

Challenger 2 TES — description of the external armour blocks in x-ray mode has been corrected.

A bug has been fixed where a rotation of the commander’s periscope might be displayed as turret rotation when observed by other players.

When open-top vehicles are destroyed by fire, the crew members are no longer displayed in their seats.

A bug has been fixed where, when observed in a tank sight, a shell might be displayed in a splayed tank muzzle.

A bug has been fixed where it was possible to shoot through obstacles when a tank gun barrel passed through them.

Aviation

AU-1 — weapon icons have been corrected in the secondary weapons menu.

AJ37 — icon of the RB 75 missile has been corrected.

Wyvern S.4 — a bug has been fixed that prevented separate rocket launches for the “Rp-3 x16 + torpedo” setup.

EC-665 Tiger HAD — a bug has been fixed where rockets were not displayed in the left pod of the "HOT-3 x4, SNEB type 23 x12" setup.

Fw 190 A-5 (all versions) — guns have been divided into control groups “low calibre”, “high calibre”, and “suspended”.

F-4J — weapon setups have been divided into groups.

Naval

SMS Helgoland, SMS Westfallen, HMS Dreadnought, Imperatritsa Mariya, Poltava, Parizhskaya Kommuna — armour data has been corrected in the info cards.

PT-200 — 20mm ammo belt select option has been fixed .

Moskva, Leningrad — horizontal targeting angles on the main calibre guns have been increased

The current provided changelog reflects the major changes within the game as part of this Update. Some updates, additions and fixes may not be listed in the provided notes. War Thunder is constantly improving and specific fixes may be implemented without the client being updated.