Draft Event (New Users Only)

Our exclusive characters are now available now as Rising Characters to

Freestyle 2 Court.

Which SPC you wanna get? the Savior of the East "Nari", the Savior

of the West "Razak", the Tarot Queens, Violet and Cabernet.

What is a Rising Star? It is a premium character with the same motion,

but has limits in some transformation, attributes and ceremonies.

Will be the character cards be remove? If the Draft event is not completed,

the distributed card will be remove at the end of the event.

Pick and obtain a Draft Character!

(1) Once the Draft event starts, you can pick a Rising stars character provided

during the event and create a Draft Character.

Once you created a character, you will the receive the Distributed Items:

(2) You can make your Rising Star strong through the quest page.

Get more rewards and make your character be the strongest of them all!

(3) Quests will be bound to each account, and the quest rewards can only

be received by the created draft character only.

Get your Rising Star chacracter, make it stronger to control and dominate the court!

-Freestyle 2 Team