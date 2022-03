Hi everyone,

similarly to what we already did with the other game in the series, Summer In Fairbrook, we decided to lower the game price from 14.99 to 9.99!

In addition to that, we redid the game soundtrack to have unique custom music (this is what changed in this update, nothing else).

The music is also sold separately as official soundtrack now:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1922720/Flower_Shop_Winter_In_Fairbrook_Soundtrack/