Letter from the Producer #5

Halt the Year 2 Roadmap to focus on polish

This letter is a bit lite while we work to polish and clean up systems.

I believe we need to halt the year 2 roadmap to focus on polish. Being an indie team with limited resources i feel our best efforts should be placed towards optimization, Path Finding, Tutorials and bug fixing. After an extensive period of time is spent on these systems we should then resume on Factions/Civilian Management and rework the year 2 roadmap for our new schedule going into Year 3. Vote below if you believe the same and share your thoughts in the comments section/Discord!

Vote here

https://strawpoll.com/polls/7MZ0zjKw1no

So what does this mean? In most cases most divisions will not be affected outside of programmers generally character modeling and other divisions will press on to create a backlog of assets so when the programmers are taken off this polish period we'll have plenty to work on across the board.

Next Patch

We expect to have further bug fixes live in the next 24-48 hours to further improve collision issues and other oddities players have been reporting. Please remember to leave your bugs/issues preferably documented on our discord bug-report channel.

CERC handbook Revamp

Myself and some volunteers from the community have also been working on replacing the CERC Handbook size. Early W.I.P taking inspiration from the Zomboid Wiki, A place to put in lore/guides and general information about the game. If your interested in joining the scribes contact a mod on our Discord.



Playtesters needed!

If your looking to help steer development and bugtest in a volunteer position apply here.

Cepheus Protocol Playtest Application Form: https://forms.gle/xpeRPu8F7ZCTidwA6

Moderator applications are open for all Platforms

Cepheus Protocol Discord Moderator Application Form: https://forms.gle/8jkZphtoK1sTrYYU7

The game is now localized in Simplified Chinese and will gain Korean, Japanese & Russian in the next few weeks.

Character Modeling

Standard Infected are now done in the modeling stages. Awaiting Rigging/Skinning













Mask progress for Assaults









We toyed around with Winters mesh not final. Still debating on the hair style





We also took some time to do early LOD/Mesh testing of the new Assault meshes no ETA yet on their implementation.



General Modeling

We tweaked and toyed with the Police Cruiser for the police faction.





C5 Galaxy

We are modeling a C5 Galaxy for future callins related to bringing in heavier equipment like the Abrams.





We also been working on Infected Walls and fornications' for Mid-Late game







