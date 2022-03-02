v.05 CASTLE KRAMPUS!

Share · View all patches · Build 8298305 · Last edited 2 March 2022 – 06:09:11 UTC by Wendy

Castle Krampus is the home of Krampus and his minions. It sits in the twilight between our world and the underworld and acts as a tunnel to the Dark Realm.

Players will enter Castle Krampus after they leave Oak Park.

Additional Changes:

-One of the 10 Snow Globes in the house has been moved to the Castle Krampus map.

-A new achievement has been added to the game. Defeat the Gate Keeper! The Gate Keeper is a Stone Demon that defends the entry into the Underworld.

-The Stun gun no longer does damage, only stuns enemies.

-New enemies have been added.