v.05 CASTLE KRAMPUS!

Castle Krampus is the home of Krampus and his minions. It sits in the twilight between our world and the underworld and acts as a tunnel to the Dark Realm.
Players will enter Castle Krampus after they leave Oak Park.
Additional Changes:
-One of the 10 Snow Globes in the house has been moved to the Castle Krampus map.
-A new achievement has been added to the game. Defeat the Gate Keeper! The Gate Keeper is a Stone Demon that defends the entry into the Underworld.
-The Stun gun no longer does damage, only stuns enemies.
-New enemies have been added.
- Giants
- Ash Zombies
- Gate Keeper (Boss)
Changed files in this update