KurtzPel update for 2 March 2022

March 2nd 2022 KP Shop Item Update

March 2nd 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Hello Chasers!

Here are new premium items being added to KurtzPel on March 2nd, 2022.

1. Rising Star Costume Weapon Package – 1,600 KP -> 1,200 KP

※ A package that contains 2 cubes that let you select 1 Rising Star Costume Weapon (Elemental Burster, Giant Hammer, Soul Scythe, Sword & Shield, Orb, Rifle) of your choice.

※ Rising Star Costume Weapon Package and individual weapons will only be sold during UTC+0 2022-03-02 after maintenance – 2022-03-30 01:00.



<Elemental Burster>



<Giant Hammer>



<Soul Scythe>



<Sword & Shield>



<Orb>



<Rifle>

2. Rising Star Emote Package – 1,200 KP -> 900 KP

※ A package that contains Boy Group Choreography and Girl Group Choreography emotes.

※ Rising Star Emote Package and individual emotes will only be sold during UTC+0 2022-03-02 after maintenance – 2022-03-30 01:00.



<Boy Group Choreography>



<Girl Group Choreography>

