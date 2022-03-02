March 2nd 2022 KP Shop Item Update

Hello Chasers!
Here are new premium items being added to KurtzPel on March 2nd, 2022.
1. Rising Star Costume Weapon Package –
1,600 KP -> 1,200 KP
※ A package that contains 2 cubes that let you select 1 Rising Star Costume Weapon (Elemental Burster, Giant Hammer, Soul Scythe, Sword & Shield, Orb, Rifle) of your choice.
※ Rising Star Costume Weapon Package and individual weapons will only be sold during UTC+0 2022-03-02 after maintenance – 2022-03-30 01:00.
<Elemental Burster>
<Giant Hammer>
<Soul Scythe>
<Sword & Shield>
<Orb>
<Rifle>
2. Rising Star Emote Package –
1,200 KP -> 900 KP
※ A package that contains Boy Group Choreography and Girl Group Choreography emotes.
※ Rising Star Emote Package and individual emotes will only be sold during UTC+0 2022-03-02 after maintenance – 2022-03-30 01:00.
<Boy Group Choreography>
<Girl Group Choreography>
