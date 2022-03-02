March 2nd 2022 KP Shop Item Update

Share · View all patches · Build 8298286 · Last edited 2 March 2022 – 05:06:04 UTC by Wendy

Hello Chasers!

Here are new premium items being added to KurtzPel on March 2nd, 2022.

1. Rising Star Costume Weapon Package – 1,600 KP -> 1,200 KP

※ A package that contains 2 cubes that let you select 1 Rising Star Costume Weapon (Elemental Burster, Giant Hammer, Soul Scythe, Sword & Shield, Orb, Rifle) of your choice.

※ Rising Star Costume Weapon Package and individual weapons will only be sold during UTC+0 2022-03-02 after maintenance – 2022-03-30 01:00.



<Elemental Burster>



<Giant Hammer>



<Soul Scythe>



<Sword & Shield>



<Orb>



<Rifle>