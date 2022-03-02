Alpha 26: All the Juju

Greetings Goblins Leaders!

We bring you a brand-new mechanic for dealing with the winter undead! Shamans can now clear gravestones to prevent undead from spawning. They can also harvest Juju from holy monuments around the area that you can use in treks for your powerful spells. We have also introduced a long requested setting to allow for some new difficulty options to tweak your gameplay experience.

An exciting announcement is that we have a few new heroes available in the Tavern roster – Dan Field the youtuber who has supported us several times in our journey with coverage now has his avatar in the game as well as a very special long-term supporter of our game – TamTroll – he has made dozens of videos in lengthy series and been part of our discord community almost from day one! We are very pleased to have these 2 new heroes in the game – look out for them to appear occasionally in the Tavern.

The regular balance changes and bug fixes are in as usual so we hope you have a fantastic time with this update and would love to hear from you on discord!

<3

Features:

• Shamans will now cleanse any marked gravestones, preventing skeletons from spawning in their vicinity.

• Shamans will also harvest juju from nearby monuments.

• Added new Heroes to the Tavern for some of our Youtube supporters, Dan Fields, and TamTroll.

• Traits that the king/queen and breeders have are now more likely to appear in the next generation.

• Added new difficulty options which effect enemy spawn rates and damage, season lengths, civilization dispositions in the region map, and can disable riots/fires/disease on the easiest option.

Balance:

• Reduced Frog Carry Capacity from 15 > 10.

• Reduced Meat crafting from 25 -> 15.

• Reduced number of Bone resources dropped by Undead.

• Reduced population requirements for the need for gods to trigger earlier.

• Dropped resources are now a higher priority for pickup.

• Undead in general have been ramped up a little on default difficulty.

UI:

• Upgrade to the merchant UI.

• Breeding tab in the warrens improved.

• Goblin character sheet tooltips visual upgrades.

• New UI for the village gateways.

Bug Fixes:

• Fix for Goldentongues Silver Tongue trader ability, was accidentally removed with UI rework.

• Camera now snaps to a nice starting position.