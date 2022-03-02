Update 1.059.04

No excuses here, just an apology for taking so damned long with this one. Thank you all for your patience. Here we go.

Finally... finally... characters can cum. Holy hell! They've certainly waited long enough. Whew.

Changes in this version:

Added: Characters can -visibly- cum. When a "giver" character with a penis starts their orgasm, you'll see a little "pull out" button above the "orgasm" button. Press that and watch the fun. If the "receiver" character also has a penis, there's no need to pull out, so they'll just go ahead and shoot.

Added: Cum can get on the camera, if you position it just right. ;)

Fixes and changes: I need to keep better track of this stuff. Basically a bunch more bugs were fixed all over the place, and there have been a number of small changes to the interface and how things work. Too many to list, but yeah, they're in there.

You should see version 1.059.04 under the main logo on the starting screen, once the update is installed.

We hope you enjoy this update, and again, thanks so much for your support!

~ ripened peach