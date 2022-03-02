1.0.14 Patch Notes

Small patch this week, but with a few more QOL fixes.

Changes

Mana decay bar (light blue) now always decreases by one block of mana/sec.

Removed the first Research Breakthrough card upon unlocking university.

Boss chests now combine all of their card drops into one chest.

Added a “Not enough gold” text popup when trying to place a building or tower without sufficient funds.

Increase the max mana given by Savings Account I & II from 10 to 15.

Removed Savings Account III.

New achievements added for all of the tower challenge runs on double defense and triple defense (Should all work but achievements are difficult to test properly)

Fixes

Fixed a bug where universities wouldn’t research until the player funded at least one percent of research even if they had taken the university upgrade cards.

Priority order now uses powers instead of multiplication.

Fixed some minor typos.

Fixed saw blade maximum lifetime to stop them from disappearing before intended.

Fixed all adjacencies to only work with connections on the same level (as intended).