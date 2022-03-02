Rank: Warmaster News and Updates March 1, 2022



Greetings, Warmasters and Candidates! This is the newsletter for March 1, 2022, the first March newsletter. Most of what to report is updates on what is already known. The ability to customize a game is progressing.

Quality of Life

The ability to load and reload from story heavy scenarios has been added. Before, the progress the player made during the tutorials couldn’t be saved correctly. Now it can be. While nothing is ever perfect, it is finally stable enough to be released.

Artistic Update

As a work in progress, we have a first look of our conversion to a PBR (Physical Based Rendering) to give the buildings and ships a better and more sci-fi look to them. Below is a work in progress screenshot of an example we are working with. This isn’t in engine, but we hope to have it look as good if not better in engine itself.

One of the main reasons for the change is that before, all the ships and buildings, no matter the side, would all look the same. The ships and buildings are being retextured in such a way, that the color you select for your corporation will be reflected on the ships and buildings you have. So every side’s forces will be unique to them. There will be more on this in the coming weeks.

That's all for this update, stay tuned for more news next time! If you'd like to give Rank: Warmaster a try for yourself, pick up a copy on Steam and begin your conquest of Mars!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1422270/Rank_Warmaster/