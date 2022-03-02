Proto An'ura [5.1.10]

Proto An'ura event is now live! Get a stockpile of gold while you can.

In other news, I have another project I'm working on so development will be slow this week. This is the perfect time to report any bugs you might find as I'll be able to fix them immediately without worrying about anything else breaking.

Proto An'ura will be live until April 01, 2022. However, there may be some changes to it between now and then ;Y

Reminder that this build removes Veil boss rooms from the game which were not Timelost or save restricted. If you load your game and it crashes immediately, use the following steps to revert to 5.1.9:

Step 1: Right click Cross of Auria in the list of games on Steam.

Step 2: Click Properties.

Step 3: Navigate to the Betas tab of the Properties menu.

Step 4: In the beta access code text box, input the phrase "build519" without quotations, then make sure that build is selected from the drop down box.

Step 5: Let the game update, then check the game version on the Info tab of the main menu.

Step 6: Move Ruby from the zone which caused a crash on loading. Safe places to save are typically the Veil and the World Map.

To rejoin us in 5.1.10, select "None" from the list of available builds in the Betas tab of Properties.

Warning: Bugs detected in 5.1.9 will not be patched along that build.

5.1.10 [Build #131, Release Date: March 01, 2022]

Bugs to look for: Report them as a comment to the most recent patch notes.

The use of any skill crashes the game. Report which skill it was or which enemy or character used the skill. This would have been a result of the zoom removal change.

New:

Cross of Auria's third limited event is now live - Proto An'ura! The red rift in the veil now connects to a single expanded version of Den An'ura where every bug defeated drops an An'ura Coin which can be sold for 50G. In addition to the An'ura Coin, An'ura enemies also have a fixed 10% chance to drop each of the following: Essence of Life, Essence of Magick, Green Insect Fragment, Green Insect Gland, Green Insect Parts, Green Insect Weapon Parts, Green Insect Armor Parts, An'ura Coin, Poisonous Essence, Health Potion. Saving is restricted. An'ura enemies are level 25. Beware of the frostbrood wing.

Updates & Changes: