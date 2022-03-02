v1.4.0 “VAULT” update now available!

New "Difficulty" systm



With the B100X so far, there was a problem that it was hard to challenge because it took too much time to play the game after 1000F.

To solve this, I will introduce “Difficulty System” from v1.4.0.

After clearing 1000F, the higher difficulty level will be lifted.

The unlocking conditions for some event scenes have been adjusted.

Along with this, some achievements will be added / deleted.

With the addition / deletion of achievements, I will adjust the conditions for increasing the upper limit of items / warehouses.

Achievements for each store that cleared 3000/10000F can be achieved in the future at “Treasure Hiding”.

The appearance conditions for the highest difficulty dungeon “???” have been changed, and the difficulty level has been adjusted to exceed the highest difficulty level of other dungeons.

Memory of Apostles



In order to let you know more about the apostles in the heavens including Holly, the story “Memory of Apostles” depicting the past Holly, which is lifted by clearing the sub-dungeon other than the Eternal Cave, is all 21 The story will be added.

In the future, I plan to add “Memory of Apostles” for some major update as in the season scenario.

Craft menu



So far, “Create God’s articles” menu has been provided, in which the lineup is randomly updated on a regular basis.

In addition to this, from v1.4.0, a “craft menu” will be added that can be exchanged for specific items at any time by consuming the item that is the specified material.

Please note: The material items required for each craft menu will differ, but all unmixed items will be required.

"Crystal scraps"



The rewards for the main mission will be partially changed, and you will be able to obtain a material item called “Crystal scraps”.

“Crystal scraps” is a currency that can be exchanged for material items in the craft menu.

It can be exchanged not only for conventional consumable materials, but also for material items that can be used over and over again instead of consuming a large amount of junk.

In addition, “Crystal scraps” can only be obtained from the main mission reward, so the total amount of “Crystal scraps” that can be obtained in each play data is always fixed and limited.

Please think carefully about which item to exchange for.

"Oath of Humanity"



If you clear 1000F in any of the dungeons, you will be able to obtain an item called “Oath of Humanity” from the reward.

This item can be exchanged for any “Road of Humanity” in the craft menu.

As of v1.4.0, there are 10 types of “Road of Humanity”, all of which have special item abilities that cannot be obtained anywhere else.

As with “Crystal Scrap”, the number of “Oath of Humanity ” that can be obtained is limited for each play data. (As of v1.4.0, only one can be obtained for each play data)

In future updates, we plan to add more types of “Road of Humanity” that can be exchanged and the total number of “Oath of Humanity” that can be obtained for each play data.

Please choose the “Road of Humanity” that suits your play style according to your build construction.

About timing when season contents is opened

Starting with v1.4.0, the method of unlocking new content added each season will change.

Previously, new content was not available in online or offline mode immediately after the start of the season.

Starting with v1.4.0, the new content added will be immediately available in both online and offline modes right after the start of the season.

Season mode is treated as “mode for participating in the season ranking”.

Since the warehouse and progression are separated from the offline / online mode in the season mode, an environment where all players can always compete from the same starting line will be provided in the future.

Next Season and new contents

Season span

[JST] 2022/03/09(水/Wed) 09:00 ～ 2022/06/08(水/Wed) 09:00

New job

New skill

New dungeon

New items

New monsters

Stay tuned!

If you want to know about the Season, please read this!

And more…

Please read Update history to find other improvements and fix!

If you encounter any bug or problems, please feel free to contact me.