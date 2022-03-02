Dota Plus Update — Spring 2022 (ClientVersion 5197)

As spring winds arrive to help break winter's final grip, it's time to welcome a new seasonal Dota Plus update — ushering with it new Plus features arriving from the latest Battle Pass, updated seasonal quests and guild rewards, and an all-new treasure to explore.

Assistant Features

Joining stack and pull timers, Dota Plus now includes a Rune Spawn Indicator, which you can see when pressing Alt. In addition, the Plus Neutral Item Upgrade Recommendations have also been promoted to a core Plus feature, helping you keep track of neutral items in your team's stash that might better fit your hero than your current choice.

Dota Plus Seasonal Treasure

The Spring 2022 Seasonal Treasure is here and available for purchase with shards. Exclusive to Dota Plus members, this treasure features all new sets for Axe, Omniknight, Lion, Anti-Mage, Grimstroke, Kunkka, Death Prophet, and Winter Wyvern. There's also a chance to unlock Leafy the Seadragon courier, who swims in bearing random prismatic and kinetic gems.

Today’s update also comes with a new set of Dota Plus quests to shore up your shard stash for new relics and the Seasonal Treasure — offering up to 115,200 shards over the course of the season. Guild rewards have also been updated, making new emoticons, sprays, and chat wheels available to high-scoring guilds.

[table]

[tr]

[th]Guild Tier[/th]

[th]Rewards[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Silver[/td]

[td]

Emoticon - rapier

Emoticon - spin

Emoticon - whoahahah

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Gold[/td]

[td]

Spray - Legion Commander Winner

Spray - Mireska Wow

Spray - Tidehunter Thumbs Up

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Platinum[/td]

[td]

Chat Wheel - "There is nothing that can stop this man!"

Chat Wheel - "А ну-ка иди-ка сюда. А вот все. Все."

Chat Wheel - "再见了宝贝儿！"

[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]