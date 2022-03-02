 Skip to content

Dota 2 update for 2 March 2022

Dota Plus Update — Spring 2022 (ClientVersion 5197)

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

As spring winds arrive to help break winter's final grip, it's time to welcome a new seasonal Dota Plus update — ushering with it new Plus features arriving from the latest Battle Pass, updated seasonal quests and guild rewards, and an all-new treasure to explore.

Assistant Features

Joining stack and pull timers, Dota Plus now includes a Rune Spawn Indicator, which you can see when pressing Alt. In addition, the Plus Neutral Item Upgrade Recommendations have also been promoted to a core Plus feature, helping you keep track of neutral items in your team's stash that might better fit your hero than your current choice.

Dota Plus Seasonal Treasure

The Spring 2022 Seasonal Treasure is here and available for purchase with shards. Exclusive to Dota Plus members, this treasure features all new sets for Axe, Omniknight, Lion, Anti-Mage, Grimstroke, Kunkka, Death Prophet, and Winter Wyvern. There's also a chance to unlock Leafy the Seadragon courier, who swims in bearing random prismatic and kinetic gems.

Updated Seasonal Quests & Guild Rewards

Today’s update also comes with a new set of Dota Plus quests to shore up your shard stash for new relics and the Seasonal Treasure — offering up to 115,200 shards over the course of the season. Guild rewards have also been updated, making new emoticons, sprays, and chat wheels available to high-scoring guilds.

[table]

[tr]

[th]Guild Tier[/th]

[th]Rewards[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Silver[/td]

[td]

  • Emoticon - rapier
  • Emoticon - spin
  • Emoticon - whoahahah

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Gold[/td]

[td]

  • Spray - Legion Commander Winner
  • Spray - Mireska Wow
  • Spray - Tidehunter Thumbs Up

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Platinum[/td]

[td]

  • Chat Wheel - "There is nothing that can stop this man!"
  • Chat Wheel - "А ну-ка иди-ка сюда. А вот все. Все."
  • Chat Wheel - "再见了宝贝儿！"

[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

Extra notes

The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.

General

  • Updated localization files for Danish, Finnish, Norwegian, Portuguese - Brazil, Czech, German, Greek, Hungarian, Italian, Korean, Portuguese, Russian, Simplified Chinese, Thai, English, Polish, and Bulgarian

Cosmetics

  • Modified Economy Item: Kite of Darkness - Weapon
  • Modified Economy Item: Kite of Darkness - Head
  • Modified Economy Item: Kite of Darkness - Belt
  • Modified Economy Item: Kite of Darkness - Armor
  • Modified Economy Item: Kite of Darkness Loading Screen
  • Modified Economy Item: Wintry Treasure 2021
  • Modified Economy Item: Kite of Darkness
  • Modified Economy Item: Anchors of the Ageless Deep - Belt
  • Modified Economy Item: Anchors of the Ageless Deep - Neck
  • Modified Economy Item: Anchors of the Ageless Deep - Shoulder
  • Modified Economy Item: Anchors of the Ageless Deep - Back
  • Modified Economy Item: Anchors of the Ageless Deep - Gloves
  • Modified Economy Item: Anchors of the Ageless Deep - Legs
  • Modified Economy Item: Anchors of the Ageless Deep - Head
  • Modified Economy Item: Anchors of the Ageless Deep - Weapon
  • Modified Economy Item: Anchors of the Ageless Deep
  • New Rare Head: Godhammer - Head
    • NOT TRADABLE
    • Not Marketable: 1
  • New Rare Weapon: Godhammer - Weapon
    • NOT TRADABLE
    • Not Marketable: 1
  • New Rare Back: Godhammer - Back
    • NOT TRADABLE
    • Not Marketable: 1
  • New Rare Shoulder: Godhammer - Shoulder
    • NOT TRADABLE
    • Not Marketable: 1
  • New Economy Item: Godhammer Loading Screen
  • New Rare Arms: Godhammer - Arms
    • NOT TRADABLE
    • Not Marketable: 1
  • New Economy Item: Leafy the Seadragon
  • New Economy Item: Godhammer
  • New Rare Weapon: Snowblind Survival - Weapon
    • NOT TRADABLE
    • Not Marketable: 1
  • New Rare Armor: Snowblind Survival - Armor
    • NOT TRADABLE
    • Not Marketable: 1
  • New Rare Belt: Snowblind Survival - Belt
    • Contains an extra cosmetic
    • NOT TRADABLE
    • Not Marketable: 1
  • New Economy Item: Snowblind Survival Loading Screen
  • New Rare Head: Snowblind Survival - Head
    • NOT TRADABLE
    • Not Marketable: 1
  • New Rare Misc: Snowblind Survival - Pelt
    • NOT TRADABLE
    • Not Marketable: 1
  • New Rare Head: Feasts of the Forlorn - Head
    • Contains an ambient particle effect
    • NOT TRADABLE
    • Not Marketable: 1
  • New Rare Armor: Feasts of the Forlorn - Armor
    • NOT TRADABLE
    • Not Marketable: 1
  • New Rare Belt: Feasts of the Forlorn - Belt
    • NOT TRADABLE
    • Not Marketable: 1
  • New Rare Misc: Feasts of the Forlorn - Misc
    • NOT TRADABLE
    • Not Marketable: 1
  • New Rare Legs: Feasts of the Forlorn - Legs
    • Contains an extra cosmetic
    • Contains an ambient particle effect
    • NOT TRADABLE
    • Not Marketable: 1
  • New Rare Ability Ultimate: Feasts of the Forlorn - Ghosts
    • Contains a custom model for dota_death_prophet_exorcism_spirit
    • NOT TRADABLE
    • Not Marketable: 1
  • New Economy Item: Demon's Bacchanal Loading Screen
  • New Rare Head: Demon's Bacchanal - Head
    • NOT TRADABLE
    • Not Marketable: 1
  • New Rare Shoulder: Demon's Bacchanal - Shoulder
    • NOT TRADABLE
    • Not Marketable: 1
  • New Rare Back: Demon's Bacchanal - Back
    • NOT TRADABLE
    • Not Marketable: 1
  • New Rare Arms: Demon's Bacchanal - Arms
    • NOT TRADABLE
    • Not Marketable: 1
  • New Rare Weapon: Demon's Bacchanal - Weapon
    • NOT TRADABLE
    • Not Marketable: 1
  • New Rare Head: Warden's Watch - Head
    • NOT TRADABLE
    • Not Marketable: 1
  • New Rare Arms: Warden's Watch - Arms
    • NOT TRADABLE
    • Not Marketable: 1
  • New Rare Armor: Warden's Watch - Armor
    • NOT TRADABLE
    • Not Marketable: 1
  • New Rare Belt: Warden's Watch - Belt
    • NOT TRADABLE
    • Not Marketable: 1
  • New Rare Shoulder: Warden's Watch - Shoulder
    • NOT TRADABLE
    • Not Marketable: 1
  • New Rare Weapon: Warden's Watch - Weapon
    • Contains an ambient particle effect
    • NOT TRADABLE
    • Not Marketable: 1
  • New Rare Offhand Weapon: Warden's Watch - Off-Hand
    • Contains an ambient particle effect
    • NOT TRADABLE
    • Not Marketable: 1
  • New Economy Item: Warden's Watch Loading Screen
  • New Economy Item: Snowblind Survival
  • New Economy Item: Demon's Bacchanal
  • New Economy Item: Warden's Watch
  • New Rare Head: Currents of Endless Woe - Head
    • NOT TRADABLE
    • Not Marketable: 1
  • New Economy Item: Feasts of the Forlorn
  • New Economy Item: Spring Treasure 2022
  • New Rare Back: Currents of Endless Woe - Back
    • NOT TRADABLE
    • Not Marketable: 1
  • New Economy Item: Currents of Endless Woe Loading Screen
  • New Economy Item: Currents of Endless Woe
  • New Economy Item: recycling_march2022_shards_treasure
  • Removed Economy Item: #DOTA_Vote_Only_Set_Kunkka_Undead
  • Removed Economy Item: #DOTA_Vote_Only_Set_Tengu_Guardian

English Localization

  • DOTA_Plus_Spring2022_Update_Title: Spring 2022 Season Update
  • DOTA_Plus_Spring2022_Update_Desc: New assistant features, a new season of quests, a limited-time Treasure, and more have been added to Dota Plus.

