Some small fixes!

ːPhelperː Some small minor fixes as per request by some users to be able to run the game when minimized.

The game also keep the sound on when in the background or minimized (unless muted in-game)

ːPhelperː Updated and made some Achievements more clear.

ːPhelperː Also added updated Library Capsules in different formats in the Steam Library so the game looks proper in your library!

Add Plantera 2 to your Wishlist to get notified when it is released! ːPhelperːːPpigːːPhenːːPsheepːːPcowːːPdogːːPmagpieːːPfoxːːPbunnyːːPwolfː

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1091920/Plantera_2_Golden_Acorn/