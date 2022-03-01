 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Plantera update for 1 March 2022

Some small fixes!

Share · View all patches · Build 8296829 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

ːPhelperː Some small minor fixes as per request by some users to be able to run the game when minimized.

The game also keep the sound on when in the background or minimized (unless muted in-game)

ːPhelperː Updated and made some Achievements more clear.

ːPhelperː Also added updated Library Capsules in different formats in the Steam Library so the game looks proper in your library!

Add Plantera 2 to your Wishlist to get notified when it is released! ːPhelperːːPpigːːPhenːːPsheepːːPcowːːPdogːːPmagpieːːPfoxːːPbunnyːːPwolfː

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1091920/Plantera_2_Golden_Acorn/

Changed files in this update

Plantera Content Depot 421041
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.