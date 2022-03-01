Update notes - Mar 1 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 8296563 · Last edited 1 March 2022 – 23:09:16 UTC by Wendy

Today is the 1st day of the 3rd month... This is the 4th update, and 1 + 3 = 4... coincidence?

For most, the game runs over a steady 60 fps with default settings... If you feel it's still a bit slow, consider lowering some settings; Render distance, tree render distance, civilian distance.

Added:

Added riddles to unlock special cars

Added new special car; Chevron Carmaro

Added score screen on restart

Added civilian density setting; Changes maximum civilians on road

Added new grassland road

Added ramps

Added new civilian road paths

Added gas stations

Added logo to gas station (variant 2)

Changed:

Fixed ramp cameras not rendering roads

Balanced police van speed

Increased vehicle body metallic shine

Changed vehicle window shine

Removed some trees

Removed some rocks

Changed skybox properties

Changed gas station (variant 1) logo colors

Note: User preferences file has been upgraded, and all settings will be reset on update. Game save progress is NOT affected.