 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

The Pointless Car Chase: Refueled update for 1 March 2022

Update notes - Mar 1 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 8296563 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Today is the 1st day of the 3rd month... This is the 4th update, and 1 + 3 = 4... coincidence?

For most, the game runs over a steady 60 fps with default settings... If you feel it's still a bit slow, consider lowering some settings; Render distance, tree render distance, civilian distance.

Added:

  • Added riddles to unlock special cars
  • Added new special car; Chevron Carmaro
  • Added score screen on restart
  • Added civilian density setting; Changes maximum civilians on road
  • Added new grassland road
  • Added ramps
  • Added new civilian road paths
  • Added gas stations
  • Added logo to gas station (variant 2)

Changed:

  • Fixed ramp cameras not rendering roads
  • Balanced police van speed
  • Increased vehicle body metallic shine
  • Changed vehicle window shine
  • Removed some trees
  • Removed some rocks
  • Changed skybox properties
  • Changed gas station (variant 1) logo colors

Note: User preferences file has been upgraded, and all settings will be reset on update. Game save progress is NOT affected.

Changed files in this update

The Pointless Car Chase: Refueled Content Depot 1839081
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.