Update notes - Mar 1 2022

Today is the 1st day of the 3rd month... This is the 4th update, and 1 + 3 = 4... coincidence?
For most, the game runs over a steady 60 fps with default settings... If you feel it's still a bit slow, consider lowering some settings; Render distance, tree render distance, civilian distance.
Added:
- Added riddles to unlock special cars
- Added new special car; Chevron Carmaro
- Added score screen on restart
- Added civilian density setting; Changes maximum civilians on road
- Added new grassland road
- Added ramps
- Added new civilian road paths
- Added gas stations
- Added logo to gas station (variant 2)
Changed:
- Fixed ramp cameras not rendering roads
- Balanced police van speed
- Increased vehicle body metallic shine
- Changed vehicle window shine
- Removed some trees
- Removed some rocks
- Changed skybox properties
- Changed gas station (variant 1) logo colors
Note: User preferences file has been upgraded, and all settings will be reset on update. Game save progress is NOT affected.
